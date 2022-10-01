The Norwich City dilemmas facing Dean Smith ahead of Blackpool clash

Norwich City will be hoping to keep up their impressive Championship form as they take on Blackpool on Saturday.

After a difficult start to the season, Norwich are seemingly up and running having won six on the bounce prior to their draw with West Brom before the international break.

Couple that with an unbeaten run of seven league games and you would expect to find Norwich exactly where you thought they would be.

Not only that, but Dean Smith has seemingly found a nice balance with his forward players, with Josh Sargent now playing alongside Teemu Pukki and now both thriving.

Between them, they have 12 goal contributions in their last six games which is mightily impressive considering the two were looking like they would struggle to play together earlier this season.

That’s not the case and Smith will be hoping he can find a nice blend against a Blackpool side that will present a tough test at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the manager ahead of the game.

Giannoulis’s return from injury

Dimitris Giannoulis is back from an ankle injury he sustained earlier this season against Wigan meaning Smith has a decision to make on whether Sam Byram is dropped from the starting XI or not.

Considering Byram’s form throughout September, it would be harsh to take him out of the side. That being said, Giannoulis offers Norwich something else in advanced areas compared to Byram who is perhaps more rounded defensively than he is offensively.

Byram’s and starring performance against West Brom should be enough to see him retain his place but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Greek put back into the starting XI ahead of the former Leeds and West Ham full-back.

Will Sara retain his place?

The Brazilian looked rusty in the last game against West Brom before the international break. There were moments of quality, including a spectacular shot that cannoned off the Baggies bar but there’s no mistaking that Norwich look more threatening with Todd Cantwell.

Norwich are coming up against a Blackpool side who will look to keep it compact and will be difficult to break down at home, a formula that has proven to be a success against Dean Smith’s side this season.

Michael Appleton’s side have the quality to punish the Canaries as well, so including Cantwell in the starting XI could mean Norwich have more efficiency on the ball, as well as a clinical forward passer which could prove vital as a tight game wears on.