The nine players that will leave Blackburn Rovers on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

It remains to be seen exactly what divison Blackburn Rovers will be preparing to play in during the 2022/23 season once the summer transfer window opens.

Despite a poor recent run of just two wins in 14 games, the Ewood Park club are still just two points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, a top six finish, and with it, a shot at promotion to the Premier League, are still within touching distance for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Given the extra funds promotion would bring, that could well dictate just which players Rovers are able to keep at Ewood Park for next season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the players who as things stand, could leave Blackburn for free when their current contracts with the club expire this summer.

Ryan Nyambe

A graduate of Blackburn’s academy, Nyambe has established himself as a key figure in the club’s defence over the years, making his 200th appearance in Rovers colours in Friday’s defeat at Peterborough.

However, the right-back sees his deal expire in the summer, and with little sign of a new one being signed, it seems the Namibian international could be on the move in the few months.

Darragh Lenihan

Another key long-serving figure in Blackburn’s defence who could be on the move for nothing at the end of the campaign, is captain Darragh Lenihan.

Like Nymabe, the centre back came through Rovers’ academy and is now closing in on 250 appearances for the club, but with a number of Premier League sides reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, he may not be short of offers this summer.

Joe Rothwell

Rothwell has enjoyed his most productive campaign in a Rovers shirt this season, with three goals and nine assists in 38 Championship games, but could be on the move come the summer.

With Tony Mowbray confirming back in January that the midfielder had expressed a desire to speak to other clubs amid interest from Bournemouth, the chances of him signing a new contract at Ewood Park when his current expires at the end of the season look slim.

Bradley Johnson

Johnson was handed a new one-year deal by Blackburn when his previous contract expired last summer, but has been a bit-part player this season, making just 17 league appearances.

Even so, the 34-year-old’s leadership and experience could make it tempting for Blackburn to try and keep him around for next season, to help what is still a relatively young squad as things stand.

Jacob Davenport

Davenport has struggled for opportunities ever since arriving at Blackburn from Manchester City in 2018, making just 36 appearances in his four-year spell with the club.

While injuries have hampered in the past, that has not been the case this season, so his struggle to break into the side suggests he could be on his way when his contract expires in the summer.

Harry Chapman

While he may have impressed on loan in League One for Blackburn in 2017/18, Chapman has never really rediscoved that form since returning to the club permanently in January 2019.

The winger has struggled to force his way into Tony Mowbray’s side, and has spent most of the past season-and-a-half back on loan in the third-tier with Shrewsbury and Burton, meaning a new deal at Ewood Park beyond this summer would feel like something of a surprise.

Tyler Magloire

Having come through the academy at Blackburn, Magloire has made just a handful of senior appearances for the club, spending plenty of time on loan elsewhere.

A recent spell with Northampton has been cut short by injury, but recent reports have claimed Scottish Premiership duo Motherwell and St Mirren are keen to sign the centre back permanently when his Rovers contrac expires in the summer.

Dan Butterworth

Having been prolific in Blackburn’s academy, Butterworth has yet to score in 17 senior appearances for the club, albeit with a number of those coming from the bench.

Loaned out to Fleetwood Town late in the January transfer window, the striker has so far scored just once in 11 games for the League One strugglers, leaving Rovers with a big decision to make when the 22-year-old’s contract expires this summer.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

Admittedly, as things stand, Brereton-Diaz could leave Blackburn for free at the end of this season, when his current contract will come to an end.

However, given the value and importance their 21-goal top scorer has to the club, there is no doubt that Rovers will take up their option to extend the striker’s contract by a further 12 months, something Mowbray himself has already confirmed will be done.