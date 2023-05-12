After playing a pivotal role in the Gas' promotion from League Two in the 2021/22 season, Aaron Collins instantly proved more than capable in the third tier and enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date, weighing in with 16 strikes and 11 assists.

This outlay saw the 25-year-old crowned as the League One Player of the Season, beating off firm competition from Barry Bannan and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

However, while he was unable to guide Rovers any higher than 17th place upon their return to the division, Collins appears destined for bigger and better things and his performances have surely positioned him on the radar- not only at club level but, perhaps, on the International stage, too.

Could Aaron Collins really earn an International call up?

Given the magnitude of his displays all season long, it would be difficult to contest that this is not a real possibility moving forward for the Welshman, who could certainly provide a different dimension to his nation's attack if licensed with the opportunity for the first time.

Indeed, there is a strong argument to be had that there has not been a better performing Welsh player throughout the Football League this term as far as form is concerned, and only six players across all three divisions have trumped his impressive total of 27 goal involvements.

At the age of 25, he is simply approaching the prime of his career, too, which means that Wales could potentially reap the rewards for years to come, although that is not to say that he would not be a welcome addition for the here and now, either.

Collins possesses positional flexibility and is a proficient operator anywhere across the frontline, and crucially, he is effective at both creating and scoring goals, a department that Rob Page's side have been sorely lacking in for quite some time.

And, what's more, it is an opportunity that he would cherish.

Speaking to BBC Wales back in February, where supporters had hoped that his time would arrive ahead of Wales' European Championships qualifiers, Collins defined the prospect as "a dream come true".

Surprisingly, Page did not call upon the Newport County academy graduate's services then, but with an upcoming double-header against Armenia and Turkey next month, it seems as though he has earned his chance by now.

What competition does Collins face?

While Collins has undoubtedly staked a strong claim for contention, it is worth noting that Wales already boast an array of established forwards in their ranks.

Following the retirement of talisman Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore has surfaced as one of the first names on the team sheet, whereas the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Nathan Broadhead- the latter of whom helped to salvage a dramatic draw away at Croatia on his own debut-both provide stiff competition in equal measure.

Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson is another player who looks unlikely to be displaced any time soon owing to his blitzing displays for club and country, so much so that he has been touted as the chief to navigate Wales' next generation after Joe Allen and Chris Gunter joined Bale in International retirement.

But that is not to say that he does not have every chance at challenging for a spot.

Prospect Luke Harris has featured in squads after only 10 minutes of Premier League football for Fulham, and namesake Mark Harris tends to be a regular despite struggling at Cardiff City.

Sure enough, someone may have to make way, but it would appear incredibly harsh if Collins was to be snubbed once again as Wales continue their conquest for qualification.