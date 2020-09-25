Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘The next one to be treated badly’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Kenny Jackett discusses player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has given striker John Marquis his full backing after his poor display against Rochdale, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South Coast club.

Pompey were held to a second consecutive goalless draw in League One on Sunday, earning just a point against Rochdale.

That result has left them 17th in the table after they drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury Town on the opening weekend.

Marquis, who arrived from Doncaster Rovers in a big money deal last summer, played all 90 minutes against Dale and was symptomatic of what was an underwhelming display from Jackett’s side.

The 28-year-old hit the target with just one of his four shots, missed one big chance, and won just one of his five aerial duels (Sofascore).

Portsmouth take on Wigan at Fratton Park on Saturday and, in his pre-match press conference, Jackett backed Marquis despite last weekend’s performance.

The striker hasn’t quite been able to rediscover the form he has shown elsewhere for Pompey but did find the net 13 times for the League One club last term.

Jackett’s recent comments have caught the attention Pompey fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Read their reaction here:


