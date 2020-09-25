‘The next one to be treated badly’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Kenny Jackett discusses player

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has given striker John Marquis his full backing after his poor display against Rochdale, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South Coast club.

Pompey were held to a second consecutive goalless draw in League One on Sunday, earning just a point against Rochdale.

That result has left them 17th in the table after they drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury Town on the opening weekend.

Marquis, who arrived from Doncaster Rovers in a big money deal last summer, played all 90 minutes against Dale and was symptomatic of what was an underwhelming display from Jackett’s side.

The 28-year-old hit the target with just one of his four shots, missed one big chance, and won just one of his five aerial duels (Sofascore).

Portsmouth take on Wigan at Fratton Park on Saturday and, in his pre-match press conference, Jackett backed Marquis despite last weekend’s performance.

#Pompey manager Kenny Jackett has backed John Marquis to bounce back from last Sunday "He has a terrific track record in this division and goalscorers have to be prepared to miss. He is and will be strong enough to accept you can't score all the time" — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) September 25, 2020

The striker hasn’t quite been able to rediscover the form he has shown elsewhere for Pompey but did find the net 13 times for the League One club last term.

Jackett’s recent comments have caught the attention Pompey fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Read their reaction here:

Didn’t he score 26 goals at Doncaster Rovers in the season before he came to Fratton. Unless you play to his strengths, he’ll never score the same amount of goals ! — Neal Costen (@NealCosten) September 25, 2020

The next one to be treated badly — darren carver (@dazzauk1966) September 25, 2020

He’ll be on the bench then #Pompey — Ciaran (@c_p_mcgreal) September 25, 2020

Jackett would know all about how to score goals wouldn’t he. — chris harris (@chrisha73699484) September 25, 2020

Donny fans always said he’d have four chances, miss two but bury the other two. Problem with Jackett is he puts all his eggs in one basket. Under Cook for instance (and Redknapp too), goals were coming in from all areas of the pitch. Using one up front in this set up is wrong. — Steve Stone’s Bald Head (@SteveSt94352512) September 25, 2020

This probably means Harrison starting on Saturday then lol — Luke Ellis (@LukeEllisPUP) September 25, 2020

Marquis thrived in a front three at #drfc – the two wide men would occupy the full backs and he’d back himself against any centre back pairing. If the two wide men aren’t putting crosses in on the penalty spot for him, then they best be scoring or it doesn’t work. — Tom Biltcliffe (@tombiltcliffe) September 25, 2020