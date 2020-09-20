‘The next Mooy’ – These Huddersfield Town fans look for the positives after transfer announcement

Huddersfield Town have swooped to sign Carel Eiting on loan from Ajax in a bid to strengthen Carlos Corberan’s midfield options for the 2020/21 season.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Town, who are still awaiting their first competitive win under Corberan.

A defeat to Brentford yesterday has added to concern, but it’s been backed up by an announcement confirming that Eiting has arrived on loan from Ajax.

The midfielder, 22, has had his injury issues over recent seasons, but he’s still got Eredivisie experience and has had a taste of action in the Champions League.

✅ #htafc has completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting on loan from Eredivisie giants Ajax for the 2020/21 season! — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 19, 2020

It’s an encouraging midfield signing for Corberan, but there’s no denying that Huddersfield still need more additions this summer to give Corberan the best chance of getting things right, particularly in attack.

Nevertheless, there’s been a number of Huddersfield fans praising this deal and looking for the positives after a tough start….

Now this is a good signing Town well played! Hope it's the first of a few including a high quality striker this week cos we defo need it!! — sumit buttoo (@SButtoo) September 19, 2020

This is a great signing. But we are still desperately short of the quality we need. Someone who knows where the goal is would be a start — fox_bat (@fox_bat101) September 19, 2020

Great signing, welcome to Town Carel — Jack 🇪🇸 (@14youngjack) September 19, 2020

Excellent signing 👏👏👏 — Nick Jagger (@NickJagger6) September 19, 2020

Finally some good news — Matthew Johnson (@matthtfcjohnson) September 19, 2020

Wonderful news — mark whitaker (@mwwhtafc81) September 19, 2020

Class signing — Josh 🇪🇪 (@htafcJoshh) September 19, 2020

The next Mooy! We hope. — Grayboots (@grayboots1962) September 19, 2020