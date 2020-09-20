Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘The next Mooy’ – These Huddersfield Town fans look for the positives after transfer announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have swooped to sign Carel Eiting on loan from Ajax in a bid to strengthen Carlos Corberan’s midfield options for the 2020/21 season.  

It’s been a rough start to the season for Town, who are still awaiting their first competitive win under Corberan.

A defeat to Brentford yesterday has added to concern, but it’s been backed up by an announcement confirming that Eiting has arrived on loan from Ajax.

The midfielder, 22, has had his injury issues over recent seasons, but he’s still got Eredivisie experience and has had a taste of action in the Champions League.

It’s an encouraging midfield signing for Corberan, but there’s no denying that Huddersfield still need more additions this summer to give Corberan the best chance of getting things right, particularly in attack.

Nevertheless, there’s been a number of Huddersfield fans praising this deal and looking for the positives after a tough start….


