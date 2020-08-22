‘The news we want to hear’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to Thomas Sandgaard’s latest claim

Prospective Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sangaard has claimed that he is not backing out of a takeover deal, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the south London club.

Charlton’s future looks under threat with reports suggesting that they need to find a new owner before the start of next season, which gets underway in September, to avoid expulsion from the EFL.

Sandgaard has emerged as a potential new owner and is understood to have held negotiations with Roman Duchalet, who still owns the club’s stadium and training ground, and East Street Investments majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

Rumours circled on Twitter yesterday that the Danish businessman, who is thought to be worth in the region of £400 million, was set to walk away from a potential deal.

Sandgaard took to social media himself to deny those claims, calm fears and reiterate his determination to become the Addicks’ next owner.

He said: “Don’t anyone worry. I’m not backing out. I’m all in!”

Given the uncertainty facing the club at the moment, it appears that Sandgaard’s attempts to ease the fears of the Valley faithful has been well received by Charlton fans, many of whom were clearly pleased by his recent message.

