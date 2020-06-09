‘The news the fans need to hear’ – Many Charlton fans talk Varney update

The Sun has reported that a consortium led by lawyer Chris Farnell is taking over from Tahnoon Nimer as owners of Charlton, and fans will hope that brings to an end the latest boardroom fiasco to engulf the club.

After Duchatelet was removed, fans hoped Nimer and Southall could do the business but, after much bravado, things fell apart quickly and now another new era has been ushered in.

It appears as though Peter Varney – former CEO and potential buyer before Farnell came in – could still be involved with the club in some regard, meanwhile, with him offering this update on Twitter:

Andrew and I have been kept fully informed by the new #CAFC owners and discussions between us are progressing. — Peter Varney (@_PeterVarney) June 9, 2020

A Charlton fan, Varney has the club’s best interests at heart and supporters will hope that he can be involved in some manner if an agreement can be reached with the new owners.

