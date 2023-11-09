Highlights Millwall's decision to appoint Joe Edwards as their new boss is risky but it doesn't mean it won't work out.

Millwall have confirmed the appointment of Joe Edwards as their new boss, and there’s no denying it’s a very risky move from the Championship side.

In Gary Rowett, the Lions had a safe pair of hands. He was a coach who was proven at this level, and he regularly had the club overachieving in terms of their resources compared to others, even if they couldn’t make the next step by finishing in the play-offs.

Joe Edwards ready for Millwall challenge

Nevertheless, to make the call to replace Rowett with Edwards is obviously a risky one, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work out.

Firstly, you have to say the change suggests Millwall are looking to go in a new direction in terms of their style of play.

The 37-year-old is a modern coach, who will arrive with fresh ideas, and he will have a way of playing that contrasts to Rowett, who was often direct.

Edwards has experience with Everton and England in the past, but it’s his time with Chelsea that should excite Millwall fans the most.

He may be best known for his time with the senior team, helping Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard over the years.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

However, Edwards worked his way into that position through the ranks, which included guiding the young Blues’ to FA Youth Cup success, and he also managed the 23s.

So, he’s a respected figure at Stamford Bridge, and it could ensure Millwall are at the front of the queue for taking the best talents on loan in the future.

Loans can make a big difference in the Championship

It may not seem a big deal, but the importance of loan players in the Championship can’t be underestimated.

Arguably the most high-profile example in recent years is Nottingham Forest.

Like Edwards, they had a boss in Steve Cooper who had worked at big clubs in the country, and with England, and he used those connections to bring in several top players who ultimately took the Reds to promotion.

Lampard is another example, as he managed to convince Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Harry Wilson to join him at Derby, and they reached the play-off final, where they lost to an Aston Villa side that had Tammy Abraham.

There are countless other examples you can use over the years, but, generally, it’s not something Millwall have benefited from.

But, it can be a fruitful approach, and Edwards’ connections mean it’s something they have to consider moving forward.

In an ideal world, Millwall would develop their own players, and that will be part of Edwards’ remit, and some may not be comfortable having a link with Chelsea, a club they have a rivalry with, which you do understand.

However, the game has changed a lot in recent years, and it’s ultimately all about doing whatever’s necessary to bring success to The Den.

The new boss has taken on a big challenge in trying to build on Rowett’s fine work over the years, and he may need to call in a few favours from his contacts in the game to help him on the way.