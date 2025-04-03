Nicky Butt is reportedly training with Burnley amid their push for promotion to the Premier League.

According to Alan Nixon, the former midfielder is helping out with the Clarets’ academy players.

The 50-year-old has previously worked at underage level at Manchester United, and has recently left a role at Salford City.

He has linked up with Scott Parker at Turf Moor, with Burnley looking to secure a place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

Here we take a look at Butt’s net worth following this move to the Lancashire outfit…

Nicky Butt’s reported net worth

Butt came to prominence as a player, breaking into the Man United first team squad as part of their academy system.

The midfielder was part of the Class of ‘92, which featured the likes of David Beckham, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

The now 50-year-old enjoyed a lengthy and successful career at Old Trafford, playing a part in six Premier League titles, three FA Cup triumphs and the 1999 Champions League victory, before signing for Newcastle United in 2004.

Since retiring from football in 2010, Butt has moved into the ownership and coaching side of the game, leaving him with an estimated net worth of around £15 million, according to the Mirror.

Butt is part of Project 92 Limited, the group led by the likes of the Neville brothers Gary and Phil, as well as Scholes, which owns League Two side Salford.

He is also a former coach at Man United, having worked with the Premier League side’s underage team from 2016 to 2021.

The ex-Newcastle player also worked with Salford prior to his switch to Burnley in recent weeks.

It has been claimed that he has stepped back from his role with the fourth division side, but a former colleague there, Chris Casper, works in the youth team at Burnley, giving him a connection to his new club.

Nicky Butt’s business concerns