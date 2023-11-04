Highlights Sunderland ended their winless streak with a victory against Norwich City, while Norwich continues to struggle with just one point in the last two months.

Despite manager Tony Mowbray initially favoring Mason Burstow, Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn impressed in his first league start for Sunderland and should be given more opportunities.

Starting Rusyn might annoy Chelsea, as they prefer their young talent to play regularly, but Mowbray should prioritize the success of Sunderland over Chelsea's interests.

The past weekend saw the end of Sunderland's baron run of wins.

The Black Cats picked up their first points since the start of September, on Saturday, with a win over Norwich City. The Canaries have been in even worse form. By the time they play their next game, on 5th November, they will have managed just one point in the last two calendar month.

One surprise heading into the game was Sunderland's striker. Manager Tony Mowbray had seemingly made things pretty clear that on-loan Chelsea striker Mason Burstow was his preferred number nine because of his EFL experience and off-ball work rate. But the former Charlton Athletic striker ended up being an unused sub on Saturday.

Instead, it was Ukranian striker Nazariy Rusyn who was given the task of leading the line at the Stadium of Light. It was the 24-year-old's first league start for Sunderland, and he impressed.

Although Rusyn didn't break the run of Sunderland strikers not scoring, this season, he was involved in some decent chance creation in his 70 minutes on the pitch, playing one key pass and having a combined expected goals and assists of 0.22.

He showed glimpses of why Sunderland paid a fairly sizeable fee for him, and this should be rewarded.

Why Nazariy Rusyn should start Sunderland's next match

The Black Cats take on another underperforming team this weekend: Swansea City. The Swans have recovered their form in recent weeks, but there are clearly some vulnerabilities in Michael Duff's squad.

Regardless of which way he decides to go, Mowbray has to make an outright choice about who his main man up top will be. It's all well and good having plenty of young options, but if not one of them is given any sort of consistent game time then how are they supposed to find any form?

The manager has spoken about how the Ukranian had struggled with the language barrier. But Mowbray's decision, at the weekend, showed that he has faith in Rusyn to be able to do the job that he wants from his centre forward. Now that he's opened that door of possibility, he needs to keep on going with it and see where it takes him.

Why Nazariy Rusyn starting might annoy Chelsea

Clubs that are in Chelsea's position are always going to be selfish.

They want to see how well their young talent can do at a slightly lower level, as a bit of a litmus test to see whether they might be able to make it in their first team. The only way for this to happen is to have Burstow (in this case) playing regularly.

The 20-year-old had mostly been doing so since arriving; in fact Saturday was the first league game that he hadn't started for Sunderland.

Rusyn being given these opportunities could well see Burstow's minutes gradually drop, especially if he becomes the first of the club's strikers to find the back of the net. This likely wouldn't go down well with the London-based club, and these big teams can hold a grudge for a long time if they really aren't happy about something.

It's a tough balancing act for Mowbray, but Chelsea shouldn't be the only ones thinking selfishly; he should too. His job is to give Sunderland the best chance of getting promoted.

If that requires starting Rusyn and not playing Burstow, then that's what he should do.