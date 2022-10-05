“The nature of the beast” – Carlton Palmer looks back at recent Watford managerial decision

Watford opted to part company with Rob Edwards last week, with the 39-year-old lasting 10 games at the helm of the Hertfordshire club.

Moving swiftly on, the Hornets brought Slaven Bilic in, with the 54-year-old having experience of guiding a club from the second tier back to the Premier League.

Edwards, who succeeded with Forest Green Rovers last time out, has seen his name associated with a number of current vacancies within the Championship since his departure.

Speaking about the young manager’s departure from the Hertfordshire club, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “That is the nature of the beast with Watford, that is for sure.

“So, you know, I think it would have been clear to Rob that they were expecting to get automatic promotion.

“And, if you look at it, how much longer could they have waited? Yes, he was in a good position. They would have been on course for the playoffs. But they want they want automatics.

“So, they couldn’t leave it too long with Rob And he would have known that when he went in there when he took the job.”

The verdict

Watford have grown a reputation over the years, especially in the Gino Pozzo era, to be rather cut-throat when it comes to their managerial history.

Edwards, who quite evidently needed time to bed in and head the Hornets in a new direction, was not afforded that, and subsequently, he is out of work.

The 39-year-old will not have lost much credit after his brief stint in charge at Vicarage Road, and the fact that he has been linked with a couple of jobs since his exit displays that.

It will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for an exciting manager with the potential to thrive in the second tier.