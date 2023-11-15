Highlights Leeds United's fantastic start to the Championship season puts them in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

The transfer agreement dispute over Jean Kevin-Augustin has been a nightmare for the club, with ongoing legal battles and a hefty compensation fee.

Despite initial excitement, Augustin's loan spell at Leeds was marred by fitness issues and he only played 48 minutes of football.

Leeds United have enjoyed a fantastic start to the Championship campaign.

Sitting third in the table, the Whites look certain to be involved in the promotion race this season, as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

But, for the Whites, it was chasing promotion to the top flight last time that spurred three years of disputes over the transfer agreement of Jean Kevin-Augustin.

Who is Jean Kevin-Augustin?

The striker joined the Whites on loan until the end of the season, with the option to permanently sign him for £17.7 million.

Initially, it looked as though it could be a good bit of business as the Yorkshire club looked to give Marcelo Bielsa more forward firepower in the form of a striker that had come through France's age-group sides and scored goals for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

He made his debut for Leeds on 8 February 2020, coming on for Patrick Bamford as a 71st substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Augustin left at the end of the end of his loan deal having only played 48 minutes of football - with ongoing fitness issues marring his time in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United's transfer nightmare

However, that was not the end of it. It was reported that Leeds had an obligation to complete a permanent transfer of Augustin due to a clause on the Whites achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic "nullify the deal."

Augustin's parent club, RB Leipzig, threatened legal action over failure to complete the deal.

The disagreement arose concerning the date specified in the contract surrounding the promotion date for Leeds.

If Leeds were promoted on the stated date, which was the 30th of June, the clause would have been activated.

However, with the Whites having six games left by this date, Augustin's loan period had ended and he was released back to his parent club.

But Leipzig argued under the "spirit of the rules", the transfer should have taken place, as football contracts specify 30 June as the "end of a season", thus the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic should be taken into account.

FIFA confirmed Leipzig had taken action against Leeds and sided with the German side when it entered the courts. Leeds did file an appeal, but it was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration, which ordered Leeds to pay. The West Yorkshire side released a statement saying they were reviewing "legal options with a view to an immediate appeal."

In December, another statement was released by Leeds confirming an amicable resolution of the dispute but in April 2023, The Athletic reported that Leeds were ordered to pay Augustin £24.5m in compensation for a breach of his contract.

Whites fans will hope that is the last they hear of the situation. It's a transfer that was once the source of much excitement but has turned into nothing short of a mess and one that has cost them £40 million in all.