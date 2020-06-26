‘The Mrs will be happy’ – Many Birmingham fans react to player news

Birmingham City have announced that Fran Villalba’s loan at Spanish side Almeria has been extended until the end of this season.

Football is back in the UK and in Spain for the top two tiers as they look to play out their current domestic seasons.

Clubs have sought to reach agreements in terms of players staying put out on loan, then, and the Blues and Almeria have managed to do so with Villalba.

Of course, it remains to be seen what happens with him at the end of the current season but, for the next few weeks, he’s going to be in Spain.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news, meanwhile, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media with many of them referring to his partner in the comments as one person who might be happy about the decision.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

📝 Fran Villalba's International Loan with Almeria has been extended until the end of the 2019/20 La Liga 2 campaign. — Birmingham City FC (at 🏠) (@BCFC) June 26, 2020

