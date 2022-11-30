“The move to QPR was strange” – Alex McCarthy reveals Liverpool tug of war during Reading departure

Alex McCarthy has claimed he rejected the chance to join Liverpool when he departed Reading in 2014.

The goalkeeper came through the academy with the Royals, spending seven years at the Madejski Stadium and making 75 appearances in the first team squad.

But the shot-stopper left the club to sign for QPR in the summer of 2014 with the club having recently earned promotion to the Premier League.

His debut actually came against the Reds in a 3-2 defeat, but he has revealed that he almost joined the Anfield club that same summer.

The Englishman admitted that a decision was made to join QPR while standing at a train station to Liverpool, having spoken to then Rangers boss Harry Redknapp about the move.

He claimed the greater chance of playing time swayed him to make the move to Loftus Road.

“The move to QPR was strange because I’d worked with Brendan [Rodgers] before at Reading and he wanted to bring me to Liverpool,” said McCarthy, via the Yours, Mines, Away! podcast.

“The morning I ended up going to QPR, I was about to get on the train to Liverpool but then I had Harry Redknapp call me.

“I knew at Liverpool I wasn’t just going to go in and play, obviously he couldn’t guarantee me any football but Harry Redknapp called me and obviously he knew about Liverpool and said there are definitely more opportunities to play here [at QPR] so it was a tough situation.

“Working with Brendan at Liverpool or Harry at QPR…I was stood at the train station with my dad and my agent going over it and over it and because I had been playing at Reading, I wanted to carry on playing so I ended up going to QPR and signing there.”

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

McCarthy didn’t quite earn the playing time with QPR that he may have initially hoped, only featuring three times in the top flight during his one season with the club.

The 32-year old currently plays for Southampton and once again finds himself as a second choice for a Premier League side, having been replaced by Gavin Bazunu in the summer.

The Verdict

McCarthy had a big decision to make over a short period of time and opted for more playing time which is admirable.

As it transpired he ended up not featuring much for QPR but that was the risk he was willing to take.

Despite not playing often for Rangers, he eventually did get the move to a Premier League side as a first choice goalkeeper.

But McCarthy has once again fallen down the pecking order, so perhaps a return to the likes of QPR or Reading could be on the cards in the near future, if he seeks greater playing time.