‘The most logical choice’ – Four names emerge as potential Ipswich Town managerial candidates: The verdict

Ipswich Town have a lot to weigh up as they assess who is the right manager to come in and lead the club forwards following the departure of Paul Cook.

There have already been a number of candidates that have emerged for the job at Portman Road. Amongst those, it is reported that Chelsea legend John Terry could be interested in taking the job as he aims to make his first steps into management. That comes after he has worked with Aston Villa as a coach under Dean Smith.

The Tractor Boys are also reportedly interested in Frank Lampard who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea midway through last season. He has a wealth of experience already for such a young manager having also lead Derby County to the Championship play-off final.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has also been reported to hold an interest in the vacant managerial role at Ipswich, while former Tractor Boys forward Shefki Kuqi is also keen to potentially get the chance to take the job.

So, with those four managers on the radar as potential options, we asked some of our FLW writers which one they feel would be best suited for the job…

Chris Thorpe

Out of that list of names I would have to say Lampard is the most logical choice.

He obviously has past experience of the Football League from when he was at Derby County and would be hungry for a chance to prove himself again.

He is also London-based which means he wouldn’t necessarily have to move away from home to take on the job.

Add to the fact that he still has good links with Chelsea and there is certainly the potential for a relationship to be struck up between the two sides moving forwards if he took the job.

He has been waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the game and this could be one that ticks all the boxes for him.

Toby Wilding

It feels like Frank Lampard is one that Ipswich should be looking to appoint if they possibly can.

The Chelsea icon does have some useful experience of the pressure of managing at a high level from his time in the Stamford Bridge dugout, so he should be ready for the challenges at Portman Road.

Indeed, having also previously taken Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season as a manager, you feel he is someone capable of achieving success in the EFL, which is just what Ipswich will want as they target promotion to the Premier League. Bringing in someone with Lampard’s profile could also be a popular move with the fans that helps lift the spirits at Portman Road, and that too could be vital for the club after a frustrating last few years for the club.

Ned Holmes

Out of those four, Neil Lennon and Frank Lampard would be the two names that I’d be most interested in if I was making the decision for Ipswich.

Midway through a season when promotion is still a possibility, John Terry and Shefki Kuqi are too risky in my eyes.

Lampard has had success in the EFL in the past, taking Derby County to the play-off final, while Lennon has had a thriving career in Scottish football.

The duo would be the two I’d turn to but I can’t see Lampard wanting the job right now as the damage that failing in League One could do to his reputation would be too great, particularly after he was sacked by Chelsea.

That leaves Lennon and though it might not be the most exciting appointment ever, I certainly think it could end up being successful.