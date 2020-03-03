Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'The most Leeds thing ever' – Latest EFL update isn't greeted very well by these Leeds United fans

Published

3 mins ago

on

Leeds United are pushing for automatic promotion this season under Marcelo Bielsa but the wider footballing world is currently discussing the potential risk of the coronavirus outbreak spreading into Europe.

The Whites are looking to end their 16-year long stay outside the Premier League this season as they push towards automatic promotion with just 10 games left to play in the campaign.

An emphatic win over Hull City at the weekend kept the gap to third place at five points over Fulham but the gap to fourth and below was extended to eight points as both Nottingham Forest and Brentford drew 2-2 away from home.

As Leeds look to keep Fulham and co. at arm’s length ahead of the promotion run-in, it is definitely in their hands and the best opportunity that they have had for a while.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak is now disrupting the footballing world with games across Europe being postponed, most notably in the Italian Serie A, leading to a lot of concern as it spreads to the UK.

The Government is set to meet with the EFL to discuss the plans to combat the current spread, with the intent at the moment not to see sporting events cancelled including games in the EFL, as per a report in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

With games being canceled in European leagues, it is putting the league schedule into a lot of doubt, regardless of the severity of the outbreak. Games could potentially be played behind closed doors to avoid the spread with 30,000+ spectators attending and might not be something that would sit right with fans of any persuasion.

It’s safe to say that Leeds fans were happy with the latest development and how it could scupper their promotion bid…

