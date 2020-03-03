‘The most Leeds thing ever’ – Latest EFL update isn’t greeted very well by these Leeds United fans

Leeds United are pushing for automatic promotion this season under Marcelo Bielsa but the wider footballing world is currently discussing the potential risk of the coronavirus outbreak spreading into Europe.

The Whites are looking to end their 16-year long stay outside the Premier League this season as they push towards automatic promotion with just 10 games left to play in the campaign.

An emphatic win over Hull City at the weekend kept the gap to third place at five points over Fulham but the gap to fourth and below was extended to eight points as both Nottingham Forest and Brentford drew 2-2 away from home.

As Leeds look to keep Fulham and co. at arm’s length ahead of the promotion run-in, it is definitely in their hands and the best opportunity that they have had for a while.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak is now disrupting the footballing world with games across Europe being postponed, most notably in the Italian Serie A, leading to a lot of concern as it spreads to the UK.

The Government is set to meet with the EFL to discuss the plans to combat the current spread, with the intent at the moment not to see sporting events cancelled including games in the EFL, as per a report in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

With games being canceled in European leagues, it is putting the league schedule into a lot of doubt, regardless of the severity of the outbreak. Games could potentially be played behind closed doors to avoid the spread with 30,000+ spectators attending and might not be something that would sit right with fans of any persuasion.

It’s safe to say that Leeds fans were happy with the latest development and how it could scupper their promotion bid…

That could work to the team’s advantage as the nervousness on the terraces would be eliminated. — Rotterdam White (@RotterdamWhite) March 3, 2020

The most Leeds thing ever – finally getting promotion just as the world’s population dies out. — MJ (@elland_toad) March 3, 2020

Are these Leeds United statements true or false?

1 of 15 Leeds United were founded in 1919. True False

Imagine having to explain to your kids , you’re not able to go to the game because 40 people out of 60,000,000 in england have a virus — Jack Dewhirst (@dewhirstjack1) March 3, 2020

Hope they don't make us play Huddersfield in an empty stadium. It'll be like a home game to them. — David Guile 🦆 (@ellandduck) March 3, 2020

39 people have it, its a more serious flu. If you think you're gonna get seriously ill, stay away but why play behind closed doors? Madness. — CMCM (@cmcm52irfc) March 3, 2020

Tbh I think everyone is taking the Coronavirus a bit too far, bit dramatic to be considering this — 🗯Ryan🗯LUFC💙💛⚪️ (@TGORyann) March 3, 2020

EFL to officially announce with one game to play that the season has to be cancelled due to Coronavirus and that all results are null and void with no promotion or relegation….. the most Leeds thing ever!! — Steve Head (@Steve_Head) March 3, 2020

Possibly watching Leeds get promoted to Premier league with a slight risk of maybe catching Coronavirus? I'm willing to take that chance — Jason Stevenson (@JasonStevo11) March 3, 2020

Just another tactic to stop Leeds gettin promoted — michael atkinson (@mikeleeds1967) March 3, 2020

Just our luck that !!! — UNITEdLEEDS92 (@UNITE_d_LEEDS) March 3, 2020