‘The most frustrating I’ve had’ – Derby County star breaks silence on injury woe following Brentford comeback

Derby County’s result against Brentford felt like a big moment in the season.

Things have been far from rosy for the Rams this term with consistency proving incredibly difficult to find since the start of the campaign in September.

While Wayne Rooney has been able to move the club away from the drop zone, Derby are still sitting close to the bottom and have work to do if they’re to make sure they retain their Championship status.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

After going 2-0 down against Brentford the supporters will have feared the worst but by fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw it seems like a result that could inspire them to safety.

While the result at Pride Park was hugely important, it was also a big night for Tom Lawrence as he made his comeback from injury.

The Welsh midfielder made his first appearance since mid-December after suffering a serious injury and taking to social media after the game he was quick to express his gratitude after coming back from a ‘frustrating’ injury.

Good to be back out there after probably the most frustrating injury I’ve had in my career to date, looking forward to Saturday 🐏 https://t.co/7LXYuiiJLz — Tom Lawrence (@TomLawrence99) March 17, 2021

Taking to social media, he said: “Good to be back out there after probably the most frustrating injury I’ve had in my career to date.

“Looking forward to Saturday!”

The verdict

It was a big night for Tom Lawrence.

After spending three months on the sidelines it was great to see him back in action for Derby County.

It’ll take time for him to get back to full match sharpness but the fact that he was back out there was huge and hopefully fans can see a lot more of him in the coming weeks.