Huddersfield Town will be aiming to gain promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking this season, with plenty of famous fans watching on near and far.

The Terriers have had a very up and down last few years, playing in the Premier League as recently as 2019 before dropping into League One in 2024.

The club even reached another Championship play-off final in 2022, but were unable to overcome Nottingham Forest.

Supporters have endured a lot of highs and lows over the last decade, and will be unable to predict what will happen next, with the ownership even changing hands in that time.

Here we take a look at the most famous names that have supported Huddersfield amid these turbulent times.

Huddersfield Town's 4 most famous supporters Celebrity Famous For David Peace Author Harold Wilson Politician Jodie Whittaker Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Actor

David Peace

David Peace is an author that specialises in auto-fiction, which involves writing fictional stories based on real events.

The most famous example that many might know is The Damned United, which was adapted for the big screen in 2009.

This was the story about Brian Clough’s disastrous 44-day spell at Leeds United, and the fallout that ensued.

Peace released a new book in 2024 focusing on the Munich air disaster, entitled Munichs, which is set to be part of a brand-new trilogy of stories.

The 57-year-old has previously detailed his support of Huddersfield when reflecting on his life in an interview with the Guardian.

Harold Wilson

Harold Wilson was a politician for the Labour Party who twice served the role of Prime Minister in the United Kingdom.

He first earned the role in 1964, holding onto the reins for six years before returning to the position from 1974 to 1976.

The former leader of the UK was also a well-known supporter of Huddersfield.

However, he passed away in 1995 at the age of 79, at a time when the team was competing in the third division of English football.

Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker is an actress best known for being the 13th doctor in the series Doctor Who, a role she had from 2018 to 2022.

Her support of Huddersfield is no secret, and the club even issued a message of their support to her ahead of her debut appearance in the BBC show.

The 42-year-old has also starred in the likes of Broadchurch, Black Mirror and The Assets.

Whittaker has also recently starred in the new festive comedy That Christmas, which was released in November 2024.

Sir Patrick Stewart

Another famous actor well known for supporting Huddersfield is Patrick Stewart.

The 84-year-old has been spotted at games on a number of occasions, including at Wembley for the team’s play-off final win over Reading in 2017.

He even revealed in an interview with the club’s YouTube channel in 2023 that he watches every game, highlighting the importance of iFollow to his life, given he can’t attend many fixtures.

Stewart is well known for his role as Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek universe, as well as playing Charles Xavier in the X-Men universe.

Stewart has been acting since the 1960s, and is still featuring in TV shows and films, most recently appearing in Star Trek: Picard, as well as offering his voice in American Dad!