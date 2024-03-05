With the season coming to an end in just two months, the front runners in the three EFL divisions battle it out to decide who will win promotion and who will miss out on going up this season.

The transfer window closed in February, leaving teams to do the best they could with the players in their possession as the games come thick and fast in every division of the EFL.

Everybody is gunning for league leaders Leicester City, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town, who have been forced to up their game or miss out on promotion at the end of the season.

With that in mind, we'll take a look at 8 of the most exciting teams in the EFL today, looking at their recent form and the performances they have put on in the league so far.

Hull City

One of the most in-form teams in the Championship at the minute are Hull City, who have lifted themselves into the play-offs with some impressive performances in recent weeks.

The Tigers currently sit sixth in the Championship, having lost just one of their last eight matches. Manager Liam Rosenior has shown himself to be a successful manager in his second season at the club.

The former Birmingham boss has achieved some impressive results, although he will be tested in the final run in at the end of the season to see just how good his Hull side are, compared to the rest of the promotion-chasing teams in the league.

Walsall

Fans have seen 35 goals in Walsall's last 11 fixtures, making it hard not to argue they are one of the most exciting sides in the EFL right now.

The Saddlers currently occupy the sixth spot in League Two, as they attempt to return to League One for the first time since 2019.

While the source of their goals varies throughout the team, 23-year-old Isaac Hutchinson leads Walsall's scoring charts with 13 goals in 43 matches so far this season.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth have impressed so far this season, standing at the top of League One as one of the division's top scorers.

The League One leaders have been on a fantastic run so far this season, and look to secure promotion back into the Championship as soon as possible.

Pompey are undefeated in the last nine matches they have played in the league, and have dominated their opponents by scoring 14 times and conceding just five in their last six games in a fantastic run towards promotion.

Preston North End

One of the most in-form teams in the Championship this season are Preston North End, with Ryan Lowe's improving on last year's 12th place finish.

Preston are undefeated in their last seven matches, with their most notable victory being a 3-2 win over second-place Ipswich Town in February.

With Will Keane leading the line with an impressive 12 goals this season, the Lilywhites have impressed so far this season, and are in the midst of a battle to finish in the play-offs places.

If they can continue their impressive form, Preston will have a great chance of finishing in the top six and having the opportunity to play for a spot in the Premier League next year.

Leicester City

Despite having a bit of a wobble in their past three matches, Championship leaders Leicester City are still one of the most impressive sides in the EFL this season.

The former Premier League winners suffered relegation last year, but bounced back with the hiring of Enzo Maresca as manager to transfer the side.

The Foxes are the top scoring side in the division, while also boasting one of the best defences. With stars like Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall lighting up the Championship, they are deservedly top of the league and one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.

Mansfield Town

As they sit atop League Two while battling against a competitive top six in the league, Mansfield Town have shown themselves to be among the most exciting teams in the league right now.

They are the top scorers in the division so far with 68 goals, while also having the strongest defence as well, conceding just 29 times in 34 matches.

If you see Mansfield in action, expect to see goals and big wins, given that the club have won five of their last six matches.

Leeds United

One of the most in-form sides in the EFL right now are Leeds United, with the Whites looking towards promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

After last year's relegation from the top division, the club saw a change of manager and a vast squad reshuffle, with a number of additions and exits changing the face of the team at Elland Road.

However, they have impressed so far this season, and their recent form has seen them win nine of their past ten games with 23 goals scored.

While they face stiff competition from Southampton and Ipswich, Leeds will be full of confidence in the Championship run in.

Ipswich Town

The most exciting team in the EFL right now are Ipswich Town, and it is clear to see why the Tractor Boys are impressing so much this season.

Despite flagging slightly in the middle of the season, the January signings have helped reinvigorate Keiran McKenna's side as they battle against Leeds United for the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship.

Additions like Kieffer Moore and Jeremy Sarmiento in January have helped the club to second place in the league, ahead of Leeds by two points, after a good run of form.

With the side only tasting defeat once since the New Year, they are one of the most exciting clubs to watch in the league so far.

Despite only winning promotion from League One last season, the Tractor Boys could manage back-to-back promotions if they can continue their form, and they must be one of the favourites to play in the Premier League after this incredible campaign.