EFL pundit Sam Parkin says defensive issues are one of the main reasons for Sheffield Wednesday's recent decline in form.

The Owls' struggled continued with a 3-2 defeat against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Burton took the lead in the 21st minute when John Brayford headed home Mustapha Carayol's corner, but their lead did not last long as Callum Paterson equalised for the visitors seven minutes later. Mark Helm then scored twice in three minutes to give the Brewers a two-goal lead heading into the break, finishing from close range for his first before adding a second with an excellent 25-yard strike. Michael Smith's penalty gave Wednesday a lifeline with five minutes remaining, but they could not find an equaliser.

Darren Moore's men have now won just one of their last eight games and dropped out of the automatic promotion places following their latest setback. They are now third in the League One table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle, with both of those above them having a game in hand.

What are Sheffield Wednesday's weaknesses?

Parkin believes that defensive issues have been one of the main contributing factors to the recent poor run of form, with a previously solid defence now looking increasingly susceptible.

"They look incredibly vulnerable defensively all of a sudden, just one clean sheet in the last eight which has coincided with the poor results," Parkin said on ITV's English Football League highlights show.

"I think the most damaging thing, the most alarming thing for Sheffield Wednesday fans is that this was a very warranted three points for Burton.

"Only the three shots on target, but across the piece, they asked more questions of the opponent.

"Sheffield Wednesday need to turn things around and quickly, especially given the resilience that Plymouth showed this afternoon."

Will Sheffield Wednesday achieve automatic promotion?

In truth, it is difficult to see Wednesday being promoted automatically.

Recent performances have been incredibly poor and there is little sign of improvement, while the form of those above them means it would be difficult for the Owls to make the top two even if they were to win every remaining game.

There is even a realistic chance Wednesday could finish fourth, with in-form Barnsley now just three points behind with a game in hand.

Parkin is right to point out the defensive issues and Moore must find a way to restore the stability and resilience that had become such a key part of the Owls' 23-game unbeaten run earlier in the season.

Injuries to key players such as George Byers and Josh Windass have also played a significant part, while regularly changing between Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale in goal will not help to settle the defence.

With time running out, it looks as though Wednesday will have to settle for a play-off place as their poor form continues.