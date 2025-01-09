This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are strong contenders for the Championship play-offs this season.

Michael Carrick is doing a wonderful job at Middlesbrough and has been pushing for promotion ever since he joined back in October 2022. His side currently sit fifth in the table, and while the automatic promotion places seem unattainable, they have a strong chance of finishing inside the play-offs again.

From their 26 league games so far this season, they have picked up 41 points, having won 11, drawn eight and lost seven. Boro are unbeaten in their last six Championship games, but have drawn four of those, so if they can turn some of them into wins, they will give themselves the best chance of promotion.

Carrick has built an attacking line that is full of goalscoring prowess, as his side are currently the second-highest goalscorers in the league, having netted 43 goals in 26 games.

Now that January is here, Carrick has some decisions to make regarding his current squad and must specifically focus on the right wing position, as one Boro player has become the topic of conversation with other Championship clubs.

Isaiah Jones looks set to depart the Riverside Stadium

According to Sky Sports, via their live Transfer Centre, Championship clubs, West Brom and Luton had been given permission to speak to Isaiah Jones after Middlesbrough accepted reported bids worth around £5 million.

However, soon after that report, journalist, Lewis Cox, ruled out a move to West Brom for the winger, stating that the rumour was 'wide of the mark'. Luton then appeared to be the most likely destination.

Isaiah Jones' total Middlesbrough stats as of 9th Jan (transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 149 13 19

The latest development in this saga came on Thursday morning, as Sky Sports journalist, Keith Downie, revealed that Jones was set for a medical at Luton Town ahead of a £5 million move, and that personal terms were not going to be an issue.

It gives Boro and Carrick a lot to think about in the right wing position, as Ben Doak's future at the club is uncertain, with reports linking the youngster to a move to Crystal Palace.

Middlesbrough fan expresses confidence that selling Jones is the right thing to do

Despite talks of Doak departing, FLW's Boro fan pundit, Jasper Hudson, was pleased to hear that Boro could be getting upwards of £5 million for Jones.

"The Isaiah Jones transfer is interesting. It obviously poses a lot of questions if we lose him and Doak. There's only really Forss, who is coming back from a long-term injury as an out-and-out right-hand side player."

"The willingness to accept the Jones offer suggests we're confident that Ben Doak will stay, and I think the money is good, £3 million potentially rising to £5 million."

"At the peak of his powers, when he first broke out onto the scene, and he had all the potential and was this really exciting prospect, £5 million would have been a fair price for him."

"I think, now, he's just no longer that player, he has struggled this season. He has come back and shown it in glimpses, which is good to see, but it is a bit of a risk keeping him around, knowing how cold he can go at times and how he does struggle with form."

"Luton and West Brom would be paying for a player who is no longer at the ability and does not necessarily have the same potential he had. He's still a good Championship winger and has plenty of talent, but he has not developed as much as he could have."

"I would have thought after going 100 appearances-plus for Middlesbrough, his final ball and awareness in games would improve, but it hasn't."

"£3 million potentially rising to £5 million is a good deal. To me it shows we're confident we can keep Doak, and I think we can replace Jones with a player equally as good, if not better, for less than £3 million or less than £5 million, and we'd still have money left over to profit."