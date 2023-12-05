Highlights Pundit Ian Wright sympathizes with Reading supporters amid ongoing ownership issues, expressing concern about the mismanagement of the club and the track record of owner Dai Yongge.

Pundit Ian Wright has expressed his sympathy with Reading supporters as the club's ownership issues continue.

The Royals were beaten 2-1 by National League side Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium in the FA Cup second round on Sunday, and fans once again protested against owner Dai Yongge during the game.

In the 16th minute, chosen to represent the amount of points the club have had deducted during Yongge's reign, Royals supporters threw tennis balls and fake money onto the pitch.

The Spitfires took the lead shortly after the action resumed when Paul McCallum slotted home, and the striker then had a goal ruled out for a foul on Amadou Mbengue before Joel Pereira denied Scott Quigley as the hosts pushed to extend their lead.

It had looked as though Reading had secured a replay when Femi Azeez equalised in the 86th minute, but McCallum scored his second of the game in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send Eastleigh through to the next round.

There were further concerning off-the-field developments at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last week, with the club's non-playing staff said to have received just 25% of their monthly wages.

Players were paid in full as the club looked to avoid any further EFL sanctions, and non-playing staff are set to receive the remainder of their wages by Tuesday.

Reading re-appeared on the EFL's embargo reporting service last week for failing to pay their outstanding funds due to HMRC, and the club are already under embargo until 2025 for previous offences, while two winding-up petitions have been issued this season.

It had been thought that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley was interested in buying the club, but according to The Sun, the 59-year-old is only keen to purchase the stadium.

The Royals currently sit 23rd in the League One table, five points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy second round on Wednesday night.

League One Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 17 Burton Albion 19 -11 20 18 Cambridge United 19 -11 20 19 Port Vale 18 -13 19 20 Exeter City 18 -17 18 21 Fleetwood Town 18 -13 16 22 Carlisle United 19 -11 15 23 Reading 18 -8 13 24 Cheltenham Town 18 -17 12

What did Ian Wright say?

Wright expressed his solidarity with Reading supporters, and he revealed his fears for the Royals given that the two previous clubs Yongge has owned are no longer in existence.

"We're talking about owners who have got previous in this, they've had a club dissolved in China, a club in Belgium go bankrupt, the mismanagement is on such a scale," Wright told ITV Football.

"I'm hearing that their club sponsors are having to come in, club sponsors are just there to try and get the exposure, and they're coming in, Select Car Leasing, to actually try and save them.

"How do they get to get in this position, the owners, when they've got previous form of doing this?

"Reading are the sixth oldest club in the league and they're going through this, and we might see administration.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen, but I'm totally with the Reading fans."

What next for Reading?

It is good to see Wright speaking out on Reading's situation, and the media coverage of the protests against Eastleigh will bring more attention to the club's plight.

With the club again returning to the EFL's embargo reporting service, the Royals could be facing further sanctions, and the late payment of wages is incredibly worrying for those behind the scenes.

It is clear that Reading desperately need new ownership, and players, staff and supporters will hope that a solution can be found as soon as possible.

The Royals are back in action in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday.