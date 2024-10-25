Following key players such as Gabriel Sara and Jon Rowe departing Norwich City this summer, many Canaries fans were hoping for other first-team squad members to step up, including Borja Sainz.

Given he was aged only 22 when he arrived in East Anglia, when the Canaries signed the Spanish winger ahead of the 2023/24 season, there was plenty of excitement. After a solid first season, he hasn’t disappointed and has stepped up to the task in his second campaign.

Having joined from Turkish side Giresunspor, Sainz was an under-the-radar acquisition, but his early displays suggest he could be a vital piece in Norwich's quest for promotion this season under Johannes Hoff Thorup. Sainz has become a key player for the side and displayed technical ability but also an impressive work ethic out of possession.

Per FotMob, no player has more goal contributions in the division after 11 league games, with Sainz on one more than his teammate Josh Sargent on nine and with both just ahead of West Brom's Josh Maja on eight so far. That sort of form is likely to attract interest in a player who is not yet at his peak.

Borja Sainz's outstanding second season at Norwich City

For a player known primarily for his flair and attacking prowess, this commitment to both sides of the game has been a standout feature early on, but it is his output that has been the most impressive area of development in Sainz. Per Transfermarkt, last season he contributed to 10 goals in 41 games in all competitions for a side who reached the play-offs.

A season of gradual adaptation and acclimatisation always beckoned in season one for Sainz, but he has now certainly vindicated the optimism that had surrounded his arrival as the season went on, transitioning to a key performer on the Canaries' left flank with his creativity, ball-carrying, and dangerous goal threat.

He already has 11 in all competitions so far this season for Norwich, while his pace and dribbling were already a useful dimension to the team in attack, he is now giving them more in the way of output. He will happily cut inside to attack the box or hold the width to provide creativity, particularly in transition.

Borja Sainz's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (25/10/24) Club Seasons Appearances Goals Assists Alaves B 2018-20 8 1 0 Alaves 2019-20 44 2 2 Real Zaragoza (Loan) 2021-22 35 3 1 Giresunspor 2022-23 34 10 4 Norwich City 2023- 52 17 4

In his first games of this season, Sainz has already been involved in key moments, providing moments of magic, and his ability to take on defenders in one against one situations has been instrumental in breaking down well-organised defences, which Norwich often face in the Championship as one of the favourites for promotion.

The winger’s vision has also been on display, as he's linked well with the likes of Sargent and the double-pivot of Marcelino Nunez and Kenny McLean, and their ability to thread progressive passes through to him. His role in Norwich’s new-look possession-based style has been critical to the team's early success under Thorup.

The high of this season included a hat-trick against Derby County, and at just 23 years old, the winger is still developing, and Norwich fans believe he has the potential to become one of the top players in the division, if he isn't already one. His ability to absorb tactical instructions and adjust to the team’s needs at that age should also serve him well, and it's likely that he will be a top-flight player one way or another next term.

As the season progresses, Norwich will be hoping that Sainz continues his upward trajectory. While the Championship is a long and grueling competition, the early signs suggest that Sainz has the technical ability to translate to the league above.

Borja Sainz's transfer value at Norwich City

Whether it’s trying to break down a packed defence, or countering at speed, Sainz has been grabbing the headlines. Such form will help the Canaries to secure a top-six finish this season, as they look to make a return to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 2022.

Norwich are once again proving themselves to be play-off contenders, but retaining Sainz's services could prove to be vitally important if they are going to sustain a serious promotion push for the rest of the season. The Canaries have seen many young talents flourish at Carrow Road, and Sainz is the next in line.

Norwich have made a shrewd investment in securing his services, and that raw potential and clear promise is becoming more meaningful output. Naturally, that has sparked interest, with reports surfacing in Spain that claim Athletic Club are interested in the former Real Zaragoza man.

When considering his age and skill-set, as well as the fact he is now a key player — it is fair to say Norwich will be demanding a large fee for his services from any interested party, be that in the summer or in January if an opportunity Sainz wishes to take emerges.

The Championship has been a hotbed for producing talented wingers and attacking midfielders in recent years, many of whom have fetched sizeable fees, and those are the obvious points of comparison for Norwich regarding Sainz.

Beyond the big names like Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, and Georginio Wijnaldum there have been other significant sales for players who had never or rarely played Premier League football previously. Yaser Asprilla was sold by Watford to Girona this summer for around €24 million, showcasing his development as an exciting winger.

Jack Clarke, formerly of Sunderland, earned a £15 million + £5 million move to Ipswich Town after an impressive campaign, further demonstrating the value Championship clubs can extract from top young talent. Crysencio Summerville's release clause saw him leave Leeds United for West Ham United too, which was for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Other notable examples for similar fees in recent years include Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, and Eberechi Eze. These deals highlight the Championship's ability to nurture creative, attacking talent, often seeing wingers and attacking midfielders attract major investments from clubs in the top-flight division of many European countries.

Based on those figures, the minimum Norwich should expect for his services has to be around £15 million, but if he continues his form for the remainder of the season, then that should easily reach £25 million. On current form, they could probably demand around £20 million for Sainz.

The young Spanish attacker is perhaps not as naturally gifted as all of the aforementioned players, but has every chance of becoming that, and potential must also be factored into his transfer valuation, too.