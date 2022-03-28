The Millwall youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Millwall will be looking to stay in contention for a place in the play-offs by securing positive results in their upcoming league fixtures.

The Lions are set to take on Luton Town this weekend before hosting Swansea City at The Den on April 5th.

Currently only four points adrift of the top-six, there is still a chance that Gary Rowett’s side will extend their season past the regular 46 game mark in May.

Regardless of what division the Lions find themselves in next season, the club’s academy players will be keen to make a positive impact at senior level.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three Millwall youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in the 2022/23 campaign…

Zak Lovelace

Zak Lovelace was handed a surprise debut by Millwall in their clash with Coventry City earlier this season after being given permission to play in this fixture by his school.

The 16-year-old has since gone on to make four more substitute appearances for the Lions in the Championship.

By continuing to make progress in terms of his development over the summer, Lovelace could potentially feature on a regular basis for Millwall next season if they are able to keep him at the club.

Tyrese Briscoe

Another product of Millwall’s academy, Tyrese Briscoe has yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

However, when you consider that the forward has been included on the substitutes bench on two separate occasions this season, it may not be too long before he is handed the opportunity to impress.

If he is able to demonstrate his talent in the Championship between now and the end of the current term, the forward may be able to push on next season.

Alex Mitchell

Loaned out by Millwall to Leyton Orient last year, Alex Mitchell has gone on to make 25 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 20-year-old will be keen to force his way into contention for a place in the Lions’ side when he returns to the club following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

By impressing Rowett in pre-season, Mitchell may be able to bolster his chances of becoming a part of the Millwall manager’s plans for the future.