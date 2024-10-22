Millwall head into Wednesday’s game against Plymouth Argyle sitting 20th in the Championship table, and just two points above the relegation zone.

When you add in that they have won just twice this season from ten games, you’d forgive supporters if they were feeling miserable and downbeat about the Lions’ predicament.

However, there should be a feeling of optimism around The Den, because the numbers show that Millwall have done a lot right this season, and if they can maintain these levels, points will surely follow.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 19 Plymouth Argyle 10 -11 8 20 Millwall 10 1 10 21 Coventry City 10 -4 8 22 Cardiff City 10 -9 8 23 Portsmouth 10 -10 8 24 QPR 10 -8 7

Millwall’s positive underlying xG numbers

It may be a surprise to neutral observers, but Millwall rank among the best in the league when it comes to attacking numbers this season.

As FotMob shows, only Middlesbrough have a higher xG than the Londoners right now, and the big chances Millwall have created (29) is only bettered by Leeds and Norwich (30) going into the midweek round of fixtures.

It’s obviously a concern that Neil Harris’ men only have 13 goals to show for their performances, but it’s no exaggeration to say that they’re mixing it with the best when it comes to creating opportunities.

And, perhaps something less surprising, they are also defending well.

Millwall have an xG conceded of 9.4, which is a figure that only five sides can better. Of those teams, West Brom, Burnley, Leeds and Sheffield United all sit in the play-off places, whilst Middlesbrough are 9th.

Millwall can take encouragement from early season form

Of course, a ten-game sample size isn’t the biggest, but this should offer huge encouragement for Harris and the players, as they will have a belief that their bad luck at both ends of the pitch won’t continue.

The players do have to take some responsibility themselves, as they are clearly missing chances that come their way, and the forwards must develop a more ruthless streak in front of goal.

Similarly, the defensive unit will wonder if there is more they could do to ensure they aren’t getting punished as regularly as they have been so far in the campaign.

Related Millwall: Neil Harris told to drop Honeyman and start £2.5m signing with Macaulay Langstaff FLW's Lions fan pundit wants to see Mihailo Ivanovic in the starting XI against Plymouth Argyle in midweek

But, generally, these things even out over the season, and the challenge for Millwall is to keep performing as they are.

For Harris, it's about ensuring that heads don’t drop.

Ultimately, fans don’t care about numbers related to chances created, they care about points and winning games, and the table says that Millwall need to get results to climb clear of the relegation zone.

Yet, Harris will believe in the process, and he can’t panic. He has to trust that things will turn in their favour, and the players can’t lose sight of the good things they’ve done this season, or believe that they have to change to get points on the board.

The reality is, they are producing attacking numbers that are similar to Leeds, and they’re producing defensive numbers similar to West Brom. Nobody would’ve expected that, and it proves they have got it right in terms of the setup and structure.

It’s stating the obvious, but it’s now about turning these performances into points, and a home game against Plymouth looks like an ideal fixture.

All the stats suggest Millwall are in a false position, and it’s now down to the players to make sure their performances get the reward they deserve.