The Millwall players whose futures at the Den are uncertain

Millwall are currently holding on to the all-important sixth-place position in the Championship standings and will be hoping to remain in the play-off positions as the season nears its concluding stages.

Gary Rowett’s side returned to winning ways yesterday afternoon during a 1-0 victory away at Reading, responding well after a defeat against Norwich City.

Given the fact that they remain in the hunt to get promoted, it makes planning for the summer a little bit more complicated, however, it is a problem that they would welcome.

Here, we take a look at three Millwall players whose futures at the Den look rather uncertain…

Danny McNamara

Danny McNamara penned down a long-term contract at The Den in the summer but it would be no surprise if he emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs if the Lions remain a Championship club.

The 23-year-old was being considered by Fulham during the January transfer window and that acts as a sign that he could generate interest in the summer when teams typically have more spending power.

The talented full-back provides an attacking service whilst he has also proven to be a very tough opponent one-on-one.

Given that he signed a fresh deal last summer, Millwall would be in a position of power if clubs were interested in McNamara in the summer and would be able to ask for a handsome enough fee.

Zian Flemming

Zian Flemming has made a very impressive impact at The Den since arriving from Fortuna Sittard ahead of this campaign, with the 24-year-old netting 13 and providing two assists in 33 league appearances for the Lions.

Again, like McNamara, penning down a long-term deal last summer, Millwall will likely be in a position of power when it comes to the attacking midfielder’s immediate future.

You would think that Millwall are in a position where they would be able to keep hold of Flemming, with his inclusion on this list being more to do with his potential to attract interest.

Connal Trueman

Behind George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski in the goalkeeping pecking order, Connal Trueman could depart The Den this summer.

Possessing a contract that is set to expire in the summer, it would be no surprise if the 26-year-old headed for pastures new and aimed for a destination where he would have more chances of regular football.

If promotion to the Premier League is secured, then it would be no surprise if the Lions look to bolster their goalkeeping options and make it less likely that Trueman would be offered fresh terms.