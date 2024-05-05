Highlights A number of Millwall players will be leaving The Den this summer, as they look for new opportunities elsewhere.

Bartosz Bialkowski, Ryan Longman, Danny McNamara, and others are among those likely to depart come the end of the season.

Loanee stars like Japhet Tanganga and Brooke Norton-Cuffy will return to their parent clubs after successful spells at Millwall.

Several Millwall players are likely to have played their last game at The Den and will move on in the summer.

A tough season in South London ultimately ended on a high as returning manager Neil Harris guided the club to safety after they were threatened with relegation to League One.

Whether it be through an expiring contract, a completed loan, or a suspected transfer move, a few Millwall players will be leaving The Den this summer.

Here are eight Millwall players likely to depart before the start of next season.

1 Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi joined Millwall on a half-season loan from Burnley. The striker made only two league appearances for the Premier League strugglers before being shipped out on loan.

The 23-year-old has not lit up the Championship with the Lions, but with a strong record in the second tier throughout his career, the Lancashire club will want to keep him on following their inevitable relegation.

2 Bartosz Bialkowski

After making over 160 appearances for the club, Bartosz Bialkowski will not be having his contract renewed this summer and he will become a free agent.

The 36-year-old Pole achieved great success with the club and won the Championship Golden Glove Award in the 2019/20 season, and back-to-back Millwall Player of the Year Awards in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

3 Ryan Longman

Hull City loanee Ryan Longman has featured often in South London this season with over 30 league appearances, where he has had a hand in over five goals.

The 23-year-old winger has shown a lot of promise and a return to Hull to compete for a club who have performed toward the top of the table this season seems like a logical step for his development.

4 Danny McNamara

Danny McNamara has become something of a utility man for the Lions this season and has made appearances at left-back, centre-back, right-back, and right-midfield.

Despite being an integral squad player this season, the 25-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and there has been little talk of an extension despite his usefulness and versatility.

5 Japhet Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Japhet Tanganga has been a revelation since moving across the river from North London to South London. The 25-year-old has been an integral part of Millwall's surge away from the relegation zone after scoring vital goals against Southampton and Birmingham City.

The defender is likely to be too expensive to make a return to The Den next season, despite going into the last year of his contract at Spurs this summer.

6 Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Like Tanganga, Brooke Norton-Cuffy is set for a return to his parent club in North London after a successful loan spell where he has played over 35 league games and had a hand in over five goals.

The 20-year-old Arsenal academy graduate full-back is destined for a top career after looking comfortable in the Championship at such a young age. He will most likely make the step up to a club at a higher level next season.

7 Allan Campbell

Scottish midfielder Allan Campbell joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Luton Town in the summer but has failed to establish himself in Bermondsey.

After finding opportunities hard to come by, it is clear that the 25-year-old is unwanted at the Den and looks very unlikely to make a return next season.

8 Wes Harding

Despite only signing at the start of the season, Wes Harding looks set to leave at the end of it. The versatile defender signed from now-relegated Rotherham United and has made over 20 league appearances this season but has not featured at all since Neil Harris joined the club.

The 27-year-old Jamaica international's current contract is set to expire in the summer, according to Transfermakt, which could mean he moves on.