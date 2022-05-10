The Millwall player who will attract serious transfer interest this summer

Jed Wallace has attracted transfer attention with his performances for Millwall.

The winger has performed well this season and been a key player in Gary Rowett’s side that fell just short of earning a play-off place.

The Lions finished 9th in the Championship, falling six points short of a top six finish.

An injury to Wallace midway through the season coincided with a poor run of form that likely cost the team the chance at a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year old has been an influential figure in recent seasons, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, this could be the end of the road for his time at The Den.

West Brom have most recently been linked with making a move for the winger should he not extend his stay with Millwall beyond this season.

Here, we look at the stats behind Wallace’s season to take a closer look at what a club could be getting should they sign the Englishman.

Most eye-catchingly of all, Wallace made 18 goal contributions with Millwall this season, scoring six and assisting 12.

Using stats taken from Sofascore, we can take a deeper dive into his overall game to see what he could bring to a prospective new side.

The former Wolves player averages 2.5 key passes per game and created 14 big chances this season in Rowett’s side.

His overall passing accuracy is 71 per cent, with that figure rising to 82 per cent when in his own half.

While that figure does drop to 55 per cent when in the opposition half, that speaks to his creativity and that he is often attempting dangerous passes instead of playing it safe on a constant basis.

Wallace’s crossing accuracy is 25 per cent, but he is the second most frequent crosser in the division, having swung in a ball 300 times over the course of the entire campaign.

Two of the Englishman’s goals also came from free-kicks, showing that he has the delivery and accuracy for dead-ball situations, which is a vital part of any successful team.

Defensively, Wallace contributes a light touch but is still active in helping his side earn possession.

He completes 0.3 interceptions per game, 0.8 tackles and wins possession back 0.7 times per 90.

Those aren’t amazing figures, but given how high up the pitch he is playing those numbers will naturally be smaller.

It is his attacking contributions that will draw any potential suitors towards his signature this summer.