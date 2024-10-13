Millwall have endured a mixed start to the 2024-25 Championship season.

The Lions finished 13th in the table last year, 14 points adrift of the play-off places, but it would've been a lot worse if it wasn't for a five-match winning streak to end the campaign.

Supporters would have been hoping for the Lions to hit the ground running to carry on last season's momentum, and whilst they've scored plenty of goals, there are still inconsistencies to deal with.

The London club are 18th after the opening nine games, having won two, drawn three and lost four, and the gap to the play-off places is already seven points by only the second international break of the campaign.

Given the importance of some of the players out of contract this summer, this kind of start could have an impact on their futures at the club.

Here we look at the four Millwall players that could become free agents in 2025, as things stand...

Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore has made a surprisingly good start to the new season, bagging five goals from nine appearances - beating last season's league record of three already.

The forward has been with the Lions since January 2023, joining from Middlesbrough, and the 30-year-old’s bright start is an encouraging sign for Millwall, but there will be some concerns over his immediate future with the club.

As things stand, the forward is set to depart the Championship side at the end of the year, with no option in his deal to extend it by 12 months either.

Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell has yet to feature for Millwall so far this season, with injury preventing him from taking part in any of their opening nine league games.

The 23-year-old is currently absent with a hip injury, and it remains unclear just when he’ll be back in action.

But there will be some pressure on him to get back up to speed quickly and perform at his best when he does recover due to his contract situation.

The midfielder’s deal expires in June 2025, which could see his association with the Lions come to an end after almost a decade, having come through the academy system from under-15's level.

Tom Bradshaw

Tom Bradshaw has been out of the Millwall team in recent weeks due to suffering a hamstring injury in August.

The Welsh striker has been an important part of the squad though in his previous six seasons with Millwall, making 183 league appearances for the club prior to the start of this campaign.

Millwall players with expriring contracts in 2025 Player 2024/25 league appearances Extension option Duncan Watmore 9 No Billy Mitchell 0 No Tom Bradshaw 3 No Shaun Hutchinson 3 No

Harris will be hoping that he is fit and ready to play again soon, but the situation surrounding his contract could further complicate matters.

If no new deal is agreed before next summer, then he will become a free agent and leave the London outfit after a six-year association with them, but with the likes of Mihailo Ivanovic and Macaulay Langstaff signed this summer, it may be in Bradshaw's best interests to seek a new challenge.

Shaun Hutchinson

Shaun Hutchinson is another Millwall player that has suffered injury issues as he enters the final year of his contract.

It remains to be seen just how lengthy his absence will be, but he will be hoping to get back into the team soon so that he can prove his importance to Harris’ squad.

Otherwise, he could find himself being left without a club by next summer.

He is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign, as things stand, and with Jake Cooper and Japhet Tanganga providing a solid defensive pairing at the back for Harris, it's hard to see Hutchinson getting many chances to start for the rest of 2024-25.