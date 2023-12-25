Highlights Millwall players may be on the move in January due to the club's struggle in the relegation battle.

Zian Flemming, with his impressive performances, could attract interest from Premier League side Burnley.

Tom Leahy, a rising star in Millwall's academy, may benefit from a loan move to gain first-team experience and draw attention from lower league clubs.

The January transfer window will certainly be an important and intriguing one for those of a Millwall persuasion.

It has been a challenging season for the Lions so far, with the club having struggled to replicate their push for a place in the Championship play-offs from last season.

Instead, in a season that has already seen them replace the long-serving Gary Rowett as manager, with former England Under 20s manager Joe Edwards taking over the role, the club have found themselves in a relegation battle.

As a result, those involved in the decision making at The Den will likely have some big calls to make in the market, once the window opens at the end of the year, in just a week's time.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Millwall players who could potentially be set to leave the club in the not too distant future, right here.

Zian Flemming

Having joined Millwall from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard back in the summer of 2022, Flemming enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at The Den last season, where he showed himself to be one of the Championship's most dangerous and attacking threats.

The current campaign has again seen the 25-year-old come up with some useful contributions for Millwall, meaning it may be no surprise if he is to attract yet more attention, once the window opens next month.

Premier League side Burnley reportedly saw a number of bids for the attacker rejected during the summer transfer window, and amid their struggles in the top-flight this season, they may well need to strengthen their squad again in January.

Should that be the case, they have shown they are willing to spend money, and you wonder whether they could be tempted to revisit their interest in Flemming come January, while there may be others who could be tempted to try their luck for a potential asset, given the Lions' precarious position.

If that does prove to be the case, then the chance to step up a level could be appealing for Flemming as well, something that could make it difficult for Millwall to retain his services.

Zian Flemming Millwall record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 23 4 2 2022/23 44 15 3 As of 18th December 2023

Tom Leahy

A member of Millwall's academy, Leahy is rising through the ranks with the Championship club at something of a rapid rate.

The 19-year-old has already played, and indeed found the back of the net on a number of occasions for the club, at Under 23s level.

Meanwhile, although he is still waiting to make his senior debut for the club, the attacker has also been named on the bench for a number of his side's Championship matches so far this season.

With that in mind, it could be argued that the teenager may now benefit from a loan move for the second half of this season, by getting some first-team experience under his belt to take his career to the next stage.

Should such a move become a possibility, the potential and progress he has already shown during his time with Millwall, means it may not be a huge surprise if he was to attract some considerable attention from further down the pyramid.