The Millwall dilemmas facing Gary Rowett ahead of Swansea clash tonight

Millwall currently sit tenth in the Championship and four points away from a play-off position.

With seven games to go, Gary Rowett’s side will be looking to get some good results as they see the season out in the hope of securing a play-off spot, in what is a very tight race between a number of teams at the top.

Tonight, Millwall take on Swansea who currently sit 16th in the league.

Rowett’s side will be going into the game as favourites but at this point in the season, every game must be treated with the same preparation as every three points is crucial.

Here we take a look at a few Millwall dilemmas Rowett is facing ahead of the match…

Keeping injury free

Rowett’s side have been hampered a bit by injuries up front recently having seen injuries hit Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett.

Thankfully, Afobe is now fit and Bradshaw had a spectacular return from injury at the weekend scoring in the 25th minute meaning both of Millwall’s top scorers are now fit.

However, Bennett who had been playing as a replacement for Bradshaw picked up an injury at the end of March which looks to see him out for the rest of the season.

If they want to be winning games to secure a play-off spot, it will be essential for Millwall to have the players available up front to provide the goals and therefore, Rowett will no doubt be watching his attacking players with the hope that they can stay fit to see the season out.

Finding consistency in his squad

In Millwall’s past three games, they have drawn, lost and won with the loss coming against the lowest ranked side they played.

With the squad of these games virtually the same every time it shows us that Millwall are an inconsistent side.

This is something that Millwall can’t afford to be at this stage in the season with every result being of the same importance.

Given the results of this squad, to find consistency is not as simple as making a tactical change or a change in the line-up but rather it comes down to the mindset of the squad.

Whether this is something that then requires Rowett to make a change is something that must be decided by him but what we do know is that Millwall have to tighten up if they are to secure themselves a play-off spot this season.

This throws a dilemma for Rowett as he almost doesn’t know which Millwall will turn up when he puts out this side meaning he will have to be prepared to make a change during the game if he needs to.

Being sharp defensively

In Millwall’s game against Luton at the weekend, Luton only had two shots on target yet they were able to score both of them. Seeing as Millwall themselves were able to convert half of their shots on target, if Millwall had been more on it defensively they potentially could’ve won the game.

Furthermore Millwall have conceded four goals in their last two games, something they can’t afford to be doing if they are looking to make it to the play-offs from their final run of games this season.

Last month, Millwall came away with four clean sheets showing their defensive players are capable of keeping the goals out.

With the same back three consistently in his side, Rowett clearly has faith in his players and the way his side set-up but he may need to look at making sure his team are more adaptable based on their opponents and the midfield are able to be in a position to track back to the wide areas if it’s needed.