Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop, as first detailed in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the 26-year-old would become a player of interest at Portman Road if they were to secure promotion to the Championship and that cash will be available should they return to the second-tier.

Bishop landed at Fratton Park last summer, arriving for a fee believed to be around the £500,000 mark and has gone on to emerge as an important source of goals for Pompey.

Sharing his thoughts on Bishop and whether Ipswich should continue their pursuit of him should they find their way back to the Championship, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Well, he's never played at that level before.

"I mean, he's a proven 20 goal this season man in League One. 18 goals from 37 appearances so far this season. So, as always, the million-dollar question will be if he can score goals if they get up to the Championship.

"Looking at what they'll be able to afford and what they can bring in, although Ipswich are very good payers, it might be worth taking a gamble to see if he can step up to the Championship should they get there."

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, Bishop has not played Championship football before, so it would certainly represent a risk, however, every transfer move comes with its risks.

A consistent source of goals and reliable in the final third at League One level, a second-tier move would certainly be justified, whilst other Championship clubs could join the race.

A player who can run in behind and operare off the shoulder of the last defender, and hold the ball and bring others into play, this would be a good move for Ipswich to make, whilst he is also at a good age to continue his development.

The price tag may be an issue, with his stock certainly rising since arriving at Fratton Park and impressing the Portsmouth faithful.