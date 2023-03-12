The Middlesbrough players whose futures at the Riverside are uncertain

Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick at the moment and they will fancy their chances of winning automatic promotion this season.

Even if they fall short, fans of the Teesside outfit will see a bright future under the former Manchester United favourite, who has already established himself as one of the top coaches outside the Premier League due to the attacking, stylish football Boro are playing.

What makes his work all the more impressive is that Carrick hasn’t had a full pre-season to work with the players, or even a summer window where most of the business is done.

Therefore, it will be intriguing to see what he does in the coming months in terms of reshaping the squad, although that’s going to depend largely on what division Boro are in.

And, here we look at TWO players who face an uncertain future at the Riverside Stadium…

Isaiah Jones

Perhaps one of the only negatives at Boro under Carrick has been Isaiah Jones, who has failed to become a regular and didn’t even make the squad in the win over Swansea City yesterday.

Of course, results show Carrick is right but it’s a shame that Jones hasn’t been involved as he was one of few shining lights under the previous regimes, with his pace and dribbling ability meaning he was a joy to watch on occasions.

Yet, he doesn’t seem to fit right now and if he can’t adapt to the tactics that Boro have, or doesn’t want to be part of what Carrick is building, then a summer sale would suit everyone.

With two years left on his deal, Boro should still be able to get a decent fee for the 23-year-old, who would surely want to get regular game time elsewhere.

Chuba Akpom

This is the one that Boro fans don’t want to think about and you can understand why.

Akpom has been a revelation under Carrick and is the main man in the side, having already hit over 20 goals in the Championship this season, which really is superb.

However, the forward is out of contract in the summer of 2024, so he is about to enter the final year of his deal with Boro and that means they are in a vulnerable position.

You would like to think that Akpom realises he is at the perfect club for him, and talks over a long-term extension are ongoing, but until that is signed there is a chance that he could move on in the summer as his brilliant performances attract interest from top-flight clubs.

