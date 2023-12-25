Highlights Boro's slow start to the season has been turned around with improved performances.

It has been a much-improved few months for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge for promotion once again this time around, but they made a slow start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first seven games.

However, Michael Carrick's side have picked up significantly since then, and they will be hoping to continue their push towards the top six in the second half of the season.

With injuries continuing to pile up for Boro, Carrick will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, but he could also sanction the departure of a number of players who are not in his plans.

We looked at three Boro players who could be moving on next month.

Hayden Coulson

Defender Coulson came through the Boro academy, and after loan spells with St Mirren and Cambridge United, he was promoted to the first team by Jonathan Woodgate in 2019.

Coulson impressed during the 2019-20 campaign, but he has struggled to kick on since then, and he has spent time out on loan with Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.

After returning from Pittodrie this summer, the 25-year-old started the first three games of the season in all competitions, but the arrivals of Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura have pushed him down the pecking order.

Coulson has been involved in the matchday squad in recent weeks due to Boro's extensive injury list, but he is currently Carrick's third choice left-back, and his departure would be the right move for all parties.

Matthew Hoppe

Striker Hoppe was a big money signing for Boro last summer, making the move from Spanish side Mallorca for a fee of around £2.5 million.

Hoppe did not have a particularly impressive goal record prior to his arrival at the Riverside Stadium, and he failed to establish himself in the team last season, making just six appearances.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in nine games during a loan spell at Hibernian in the second half of last season, and he joined San Jose Earthquakes on a temporary basis in August, netting two goals in eight appearances for the MLS outfit.

Hoppe returned to Teesside earlier this month, but he is unable to play until January, and Carrick was non-committal on his long-term future.

"It’s awkward timing for him because there is nothing Matthew can do until January. He is here and back training with us, staying fit. We’ll then have to see what’s next for him," Carrick told Teesside Live.

Given Hoppe's disappointing loan spells, it seems unlikely he will be able to force his way into contention at the Riverside Stadium, and Boro will likely look to move him on permanently next month.

Alex Gilbert

Much of Boro's recruitment this summer focused on bringing in talented young players, and one of those additions was striker Gilbert, who made the move from Brentford on a free transfer, but the club did have to pay a compensation fee of around £1 million.

Boro fought off competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest to land Gilbert's signature, but despite the lack of strikers at the club, his game time has been limited so far.

Gilbert did not make his league debut for Boro until October when he was introduced as a subsitute in the 2-0 defeat against Stoke City, and after that game, Carrick urged the 21-year-old to keep working hard to earn further opportunities.

"Everyone has the opportunity," Carrick told The Northern Echo in October.

"The squad is the squad and everyone is there for the reason and are an important part of it in different ways. It was good for Alex to get on the pitch, it was his first league game so it was a big step for him. Now it's more of the same, be ready for the next challenge and the next opportunity, keep training well and keep working hard.

"Football is a funny old game, things can turn around really quick. That's the message to all the players. They've always been ready and stayed ready. They've trained well."

Gilbert is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by the fact he has featured for the Republic of Ireland at U21 level, but a loan spell in League One or Two could be hugely beneficial for his development.