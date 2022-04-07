The Middlesbrough player who needs to sharpen his offensive game

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side travelled to top of the table Fulham last night and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The game was largely equal in terms of possession and Middlesbrough actually had more overall shots with 15 against Fulham’s six.

However, only two of Middlesbrough’s shots were on target showing a key area of improvement to take away from this game.

Chris Wilder recently called upon his midfielder Marcus Tavernier to score more goals and contribute more assists, feeling he was otherwise really near the top of his game.

Here, we take a look at Tavernier’s statistics from the season using Wyscout to delve into this a bit more.

Passing

If we look at Tavernier’s game in the most basic form to start with it looks good.

The midfielder’s passing accuracy for the season so far is 79.8% which is high and shows he is a reliable midfielder.

Furthermore, his passing accuracy for passes to the final third is 66.6% which is again fairly high.

Therefore, we can see that the 23-year-old feels confident with his passing game and is able to contribute a reliable service in midfield allowing his team to play it on the floor going forward.

Furthermore, his passing accuracy for the final third shows that his attacking players are able to look at him for balls showing he is getting himself into good spaces.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Chuba Akpom Free Fee

Contributions to goals

Tavernier’s average for offensive duels won this summer is 38.8% which could be worse but it’s not as high as Chris Wilder would like for a player he is encouraging to get forward.

The fact he is good at passing but struggles more on the duels suggests that Tavernier likes to play a fast pace passing game and that’s what he feels most comfortable doing.

Here we can see he will have to work on his duels which would make him more reliable going forward.

However, coming back to the game he likes to play his average for accurate crosses is 34.1% which is quite low for the players who are receiving crosses for him.

This reiterates the idea that the 23-year-old feels most comfortable playing his game on the floor.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however he may need to look at how he can improve his game in other areas to make himself a more versatile player that would be able to do a job in different teams regardless of the main style of play.

Looking at the stats, it doesn’t seem as though he would fit into a direct game over the top of the pitch.

Goals

Focusing on goals from Tavernier himself, we see his average for shots on target this season is 30.9% showing us that Chris Wilder is spot on when he says this is the area that the young player needs to look at developing as he pushes to get to the top of his game.

At the moment we can see that Marcus Tavernier plays his game really well but should he be put in a situation where he would be required to adapt, he could potentially struggle to reach the same level of quality.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals this season showing us he is capable but these stats suggest he needs to be seeking some consistency in his attacking game which will develop as he improves it.

However, these stats do support the point that Wilder was making that he needs to step up his game now to include the goals and contributions on a consistent level, which will allow him to breakthrough to the next step of his game.

Furthermore, if he is able to do this it will also help Middlesbrough in games like the one last night as they would hopefully then be getting more of their attacking efforts on target.