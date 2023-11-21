Highlights Grant Leadbitter had a successful six-year spell at Middlesbrough, becoming one of the team's key players and a fan favorite.

He put in consistently strong performances, scoring 33 goals and assisting 37 in 244 appearances for the club.

Leadbitter played a crucial role in Boro's promotion to the Premier League and is highly regarded by the club and its fans.

Grant Leadbitter spent six and a half years with Middlesbrough and became a popular figure at the club.

When Ipswich Town made the midfielder available on a free transfer in May 2012, Boro fans could not have imagined the impact he would go on to have at the Riverside Stadium.

Sometimes, clubs pick up a transfer coup who goes on to become a key player for the side, and Middlesbrough certainly had one of those in Leadbitter.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement two years ago and today, Football League World looks back at his strong spell with Boro.

Leadbitter before Boro

Growing up a Sunderland fan, Leadbitter made his professional debut with the club in 2003, before making over 100 appearances and scoring 11 goals. The Black Cats suffered relegation to the Championship, but under new manager Roy Keane, the side was revived and regularly consisted of Leadbitter in midfield as they returned to the top flight.

The midfielder then joined Ipswich Town in the summer of 2009, where he spent three Championship seasons, scoring 14 goals and assisting 20. He became a real leader at Portman Road and was even named club captain in his third season. Despite being a regular starter, he was released by Ipswich in 2012 and Middlesbrough were the lucky club to secure his services on a free contract, which turned out to be an incredible move for all parties.

How did Leadbitter get on at Boro?

The tenacious central midfielder proved to be a phenomenal free transfer for Middlesbrough throughout his six years at the club, as he became one of the side's most valuable players.

Leadbitter put in consistently strong performances week in, week out, for Boro, scoring 33 goals and assisting 37 from 244 appearances in all competitions. His first season for Middlesbrough was a successful one for personal reasons, as he was awarded the club's Player of the Season award after grabbing eleven Championship assists.

Leadbitter's most prolific campaign was certainly the 2014/15 Championship campaign, as Boro made the Championship play-off final before falling short to Norwich City. The midfielder scored 12 goals and assisted eight over the course of the season and was even included in the Championship PFA Team of the Year for his consistent displays.

The following season was even more triumphant for Middlesbrough and Leabitter as the club earned automatic promotion to the Premier League. Leadbitter wore the captain's armband all season and led by example in the middle of the park, but the side were less reliant on his goal-scoring.

In the Premier League, Leadbitter suffered with injury and saw his place in the starting eleven begin to fade. The club were relegated back to the second tier after just one season in the top flight, but Boro kept hold of their captain for another season.

Ultimately, the commanding midfielder was an incredibly successful free transfer for Middlesbrough as his performances in the Championship undeniably helped the club achieve a return to the Premier League. Grant Leadbitter is a name that will be held in high regard by the Boro faithful, and he is currently part of the club's academy coaching staff.