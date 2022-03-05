The Middlesbrough dilemmas facing Chris Wilder today ahead of Luton clash

Chris Wilder is currently overseeing Middlesbrough’s worst run of form during his tenure so far with two defeats in the last six league games.

However, it isn’t all bad as Boro have won three games in that time but there could be some alarm bells ringing for Wilder with a couple of shaky performances in the last few weeks.

In their last league game, Boro were easily dispatched by relegation strugglers Barnsley with Wilder venting his frustration at his team’s performance.

That has been masked by an impressive midweek victory in the FA Cup over Tottenham Hotspur, with Boro looking to build on their cup momentum.

With Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest drawing on Friday night slipping up, it leaves a huge opportunity open for Wilder to make ground on the top six with a win over Luton.

However, they come up against a Hatters side in form having won their last three league games and sit 7th in this huge clash of playoff contenders.

With plenty at stake in this big game, we’ve taken a look at three dilemmas Wilder has been left with as he tries to regain momentum in the league once again.

Consistent forwards

This is an ongoing issue for Wilder as none of his forwards seem to be consistent enough to warrant a run of games in the starting XI.

Boro strengthened in January with the loan captures of Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun, but so far they have not shown the quality needed to cement a regular starting place.

In addition, Andraz Sporar, and Duncan Watmore have both been rotated in the starting line up with none of them being able to fully convince the manager they’re the number one choice.

With exception to Sporar who has been out with an injury of late, all of have shown a glimpse of their ability, but not enough if Boro are to break into the top six.

It’s unfair to rely on Matt Crooks in midfield and with constant supply from Isaiah Jones and Marcus Tavernier, the forwards must do better.

Changing the goalkeeper

Boro have quality all over the pitch but one area you might have concern over is the goalkeeping department.

Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels are the two first team keepers’ of choice with Lumley being the number one ahead of Daniels. However, Lumley’s form has dipped of late with notable mistakes in games against QPR and Birmingham City.

He was also beaten very easily by Amine Bassi of Barnsley last week, and looked nervy with the ball at his feet in midweek against Spurs.

However, changing goalkeepers at this point of the season is a huge call and could risk unsettling a settled backline. But with mistakes and uncertainty, wilder could choose to give Daniels a run in the side.

Rotating the back three

Again, this would be a massive call but Fry, McNair and Dijksteel were all below par to say the least against Barnsley.

They put in a steely display against Spurs in midweek but the extra time effort could mean a slight change in personnel and fresh legs against a hardworking Luton side.

In addition, Luton boss Nathan Jones regularly rotates his forward line and with Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome and Danny Hylton as options, the back three will need to put in a Spurs-esque display rather than Barnsley.