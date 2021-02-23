The Middlesbrough decisions facing Neil Warnock ahead of tonight’s clash with Bristol City at 7pm

Middlesbrough are facing a tricky test as they welcome Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium.

The Robins have endured a difficult season so far but after appointing Nigel Pearson as manager it’s likely that the Teessiders could be facing a rejuvenated outfit.

For Neil Warnock’s side things are going well at the moment.

Back-to-back victories over Reading and Huddersfield Town have put Middlesbrough back in the chasing pack for a top six finish but they’ll need to ensure that this run continues if they’re serious about reaching the play-offs.

For that to happen Warnock will have some big decisions to make ahead of the Bristol City clash.

Here are some of the dilemmas that he’s facing.

A defensive reshuffle

With Darnell Fisher doubtful for this one we could see a bit of tinkering in the defensive line.

Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel are all likely to keep their places and could make a more than competent back four if that’s what Neil Warnock decides to do.

However after Grant Hall’s impressive performance against Huddersfield last week there’s every chance that he could come into the side one more, with Dijksteel potentially deputising for Fisher on the right.

Reintroducing George Saville

Neil Warnock has hinted at freshening the side up and so George Saville is one player who will be front of the queue to come into the team.

Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy and Neeskens Kebano have occupied those midfield positions in the last two games, but there’s no doubt that Saville is trusted by Warnock and so he may be afforded a chance to impress.

Whether that will mean resting Morsy or Howson, remains to be seen – otherwise it could be a case of going back to Saville coming into the side as one of three deep-lying midfielders.

Resting Ashley Fletcher

The striker has been a revelation since coming back into the side where he has scored two goals in his last two.

But Fletcher is still battling for match sharpness and so it’d be naive to think that he can start every game straight away.

That means that there’s a chance that Britt Assombalonga or Chuba Akpom could come into the side in his place, meaning that Fletcher could have to settle for a place on the bench.