Leeds United

‘The messiah’, ‘We thank you’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans thank one man after securing PL return

Published

6 mins ago

on

Leeds United have booked their return to the Premier League.

The pain of a 16-year hiatus is soon to be over after Leeds secured their inevitable return to the English top-flight, with Huddersfield beating West Brom in the Championship.

In his second attempt as Leeds boss, Bielsa has done what no others before him ever could. Needless to say, the achievement sent Leeds fans into delirium, and Bielsa straight into club folklore.

Footage of him meeting with Leeds fans after the news last night was inspiring. The Argentine is loved by Leeds fans and the footballing world in general, and he seems to love them back.

His well-mannered approach to the fan-base has always been something to admire, and Leeds fans weren’t shy in expressing their love for their boss after last night.

See what they had to say about Bielsa online, and how they rank his achievement amongst those of his predecessors:


