‘The messiah’, ‘We thank you’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans thank one man after securing PL return

Leeds United have booked their return to the Premier League.

The pain of a 16-year hiatus is soon to be over after Leeds secured their inevitable return to the English top-flight, with Huddersfield beating West Brom in the Championship.

In his second attempt as Leeds boss, Bielsa has done what no others before him ever could. Needless to say, the achievement sent Leeds fans into delirium, and Bielsa straight into club folklore.

Footage of him meeting with Leeds fans after the news last night was inspiring. The Argentine is loved by Leeds fans and the footballing world in general, and he seems to love them back.

His well-mannered approach to the fan-base has always been something to admire, and Leeds fans weren’t shy in expressing their love for their boss after last night.

See what they had to say about Bielsa online, and how they rank his achievement amongst those of his predecessors:

Marcelo Bielsa….Legend we thank you 👏🏻👏🏻MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) July 18, 2020

Bielsa is the messiah you don't need no reason why! #LUFC #MOT — Graham Hoey (@G_Hoey) July 17, 2020

OMG IM CRYING MY HEART – BIELSA YOU MY SON ARE A GOD. https://t.co/z2JCy7gKAh — WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE (@NothingButLUFC) July 17, 2020

When you support one club all your life and they bring you nothing but heartache- days like these have been rare but today is beautiful. #lufc 👏👏👏👏👏 thanks #bielsa you are God🙏😇 — John Fitzgerald (@johnatharmonics) July 17, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa. Thank you so so so much the single best thing to ever happen to me in my life. I am not exaggerating either. King, God, whatever you wanna call him… none of it is good enough. I love you. — Connor Ashworth (@ashworthcj) July 17, 2020

I mean it when I say this, I owe Marcelo Bielsa and Radz and all the back room staff my health and happiness. I’ll be forever in there debt, thank you @LUFC. I will love you always. #lufc — _ALAW1919 (@ALAW19191) July 18, 2020