‘The mess is irreversible, ‘This has depressed me’ – These Derby County fans react to concerning club update

Derby County are struggling to find a buyer for the club as they have debts and liabilities that could be in excess of £60m.

Exclusive: Potential buyers of Derby are walking away after discovering debts & future liabilities of more than £60m, inc. £8m owed to ex boss Phillip Cocu & staff + HMRC bill in excess of £20m. Owner Mel Morris tells us £60m is "worst case scenario" #dcfc https://t.co/DI1BWdKs4D — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) May 14, 2021

It’s no secret that Mel Morris is desperate to sell the Rams, but a deal with Sheikh Khaled fell through earlier this season and an agreement with Spanish businessman Erik Alonso will not go through either.

And, the Daily Mail have claimed that the problems run deep at Pride Park, as they explained that the debts and future liabilities are more than £60m, with £8m of that owed to former boss Phillip Cocu.

Worryingly, they also state that the threat of relegation is very real, with buyers still unlikely to purchase the club even if Morris put them on the market for £1 because of the debts they’d have to take on.

As you would expect, this news was not what Derby fans wanted to hear, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Well this has depressed me this morning. I’ve suspected it’s been bad for a while but not this bad https://t.co/UjFEFEUney — Adam Legg (@leggadam_) May 15, 2021

Time for fans to wake up. Administration now more or less definite. Liquidation absolutely on the cards too. The mess is irreversible and you would have to be out of your mind to buy us right now. #DCFC https://t.co/yUUSQ4YYrA — Jordan (@DcfcSwell) May 15, 2021

Any fans laughing at this and wanting it to happen make me sick. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. https://t.co/6dEY0RSSMs — leah🐑 (@Chandler00Leah) May 14, 2021

Every person who has looked into the opportunity afforded to buy Derby has baulked at the debt. EVERY SINGLE PERSON. #dcfc https://t.co/OiHrByzP4K — Cerby Dounty (@CFCD_123) May 14, 2021

And people were saying months ago anyone that was concerned about the club were stupid etc etc https://t.co/LWxzwuYpDg — Lewis (@LewisJubb) May 14, 2021