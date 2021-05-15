Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘The mess is irreversible, ‘This has depressed me’ – These Derby County fans react to concerning club update

Published

6 mins ago

on

Derby County are struggling to find a buyer for the club as they have debts and liabilities that could be in excess of £60m.

It’s no secret that Mel Morris is desperate to sell the Rams, but a deal with Sheikh Khaled fell through earlier this season and an agreement with Spanish businessman Erik Alonso will not go through either.

And, the Daily Mail have claimed that the problems run deep at Pride Park, as they explained that the debts and future liabilities are more than £60m, with £8m of that owed to former boss Phillip Cocu.

Worryingly, they also state that the threat of relegation is very real, with buyers still unlikely to purchase the club even if Morris put them on the market for £1 because of the debts they’d have to take on.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?

As you would expect, this news was not what Derby fans wanted to hear, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The mess is irreversible, ‘This has depressed me’ – These Derby County fans react to concerning club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: