‘The meltdown starts’, ‘Don’t rate him’ – These Nottingham Forest fans debate surprising Sabri Lamouchi decision

Nottingham Forest kick off their Championship season against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon but Joao Carvalho will play no part as he isn’t in the squad.

The attacking midfielder, who is the Reds club-record signing, has struggled to make an impact at the City Ground since his switch from Benfica and he failed to force his way into Sabri Lamouchi’s best XI in the previous campaign.

However, after apparent talks in pre-season, there was an expectation that Carvalho could play a part in Forest’s upcoming promotion push, especially as he started the League Cup loss to Barnsley last week.

Yet, the 23-year-old hasn’t made the matchday squad for the fixture against the R’s this afternoon, with Lamouchi confirming in his press duties leading up to the game that he was fit and available.

As you would expect, that got Forest fans talking and it’s fair to say it prompted a mixed response.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Carvalho’s omission from Twitter…

Makes sense. He is not good enough. — Steve Nisbet (@StevenNisbet13) September 12, 2020

Interesting to see who will go first – João or Sabri. Hope I'm wrong, but Lamouchi's last few months do not fill me with confidence, especially after Barnsley. Did he ever give a convincing explanation of what went so horribly wrong?#NFFC — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) September 12, 2020

Unfortunately Joao doesn’t suit Sabri’s 8-1-1 formation. — Mark Randall (@mdrandall1) September 12, 2020

And the meltdown starts… 😂😂😂 Nffc timeline is gonna be at war 🙈🙈🙈 — Conor McKeever (@conorjmckeever) September 12, 2020

Don't rate him and it appears managers don't either — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) September 12, 2020

Surely being sold? — Sam (@SamL0408) September 12, 2020

No different to last season 🤷🏻‍♂️ — ⭐️🌳⭐️🇬🇧 (@TrickyTreesDave) September 12, 2020