“The matter could be taken out of their hands..” – Huddersfield Town facing big Sorba Thomas decision: The verdict

Huddersfield Town face a big decision on what to do with winger Sorba Thomas this summer.

The 24-year-old is contracted at the Terriers until 2026 but finds himself currently out on loan at Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers.

So, should Huddersfield Town keep or offload Sorba Thomas in the summer?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns

Relegation would surely extinguish any chance they have of retaining Thomas, but survival would mean they are in a stronger position financially to get the best deal possible.

Thomas is a saleable asset and someone that, if he can hit his straps at Blackburn, is worth a good couple of million. He’s on a decent contract at Huddersfield and that money would be useful.

The off-field situation at Huddersfield will also dictate, mind. Whilst the club are between ownerships, the temptation is going to be there to sell.

Right now, the focus should be on just leaving the club in the best possible position to cash-in if they want to in the summer.

Survival for them is everything right now.

Marcus Ally

The matter could be taken out of their hands a touch if they are relegated to League One, but, for me, if they stay up this is an absolute no-brainer.

Thomas was tied down to a contract running until the summer of 2026 last season and therefore the Welshman will still be a valuable asset for the Terriers at the end of next term.

The decision to let him go to Blackburn Rovers may well cost the Terriers in the fine margins of a relegation battle, and with player power having a larger say on transfers these days, Thomas could force a move if Town drop to League One.

Thomas is Huddersfield’s best wide player on a long contract, if they can avoid a sale they certainly should.

Sam Rourke

A lot here will depend on what division Huddersfield Town find themselves in next season.

The threat of relegation is stark at the Terriers right now and ultimately Sorba Thomas is a player who should be plying his trade in the second tier at the very least.

You can’t imagine the Wales international would be content playing in League One if they did go down, so a lot does depend on Huddersfield’s status as a club.

For me, I was extremely surprised Thomas was let go in the first place when he left to join Blackburn on loan and I’d be looking to keep him around at the John Smith’s Stadium next season.

We saw how influential he can be for the club given his excellent season under Carlos Corberan with his goal contributions aiding the Terriers’ push for promotion last season which resulted in a play-off final defeat.