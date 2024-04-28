Highlights Watford's young squad boasts valuable players like Daniel Bachmann, a key figure with experience and loyalty, worth more than his market value.

Yaser Asprilla's impressive rise at Watford indicates his transfer value will continue to rise, making him a likely target for other clubs.

Ismael Kone and Ryan Porteous also hold significant transfer values, showcasing the talent and potential within the Hornets squad.

Watford have endured another stop-start campaign this year, but they must look ahead with expectation to next season.

The announcement of Tom Cleverley as the new head coach is something that must bring hope to the Hornets fans amid a side who are constantly changing their direction with managers.

One thing that always remains, though, is the players and, in a relatively young squad, they have a number that are worth significant value.

So here is the market value of Watford's top five players, according to Transfermarkt - All figured have been converted to GBP from Euros.

Bachmann is a player who has become a regular for Watford in recent years. Having begun his career at Staffordshire side, Stoke City, the keeper was loaned out in his early days to sides such as Wrexham, Bury and Ross County in a bid to build his experience.

Having been released from the Potters in 2017, the Austrian found his home in north-west London, signing a three-year-contract at Vicarage Road. A fruitful loan to Kilmarnock followed, but the international was finally afforded his chance in the Championship in 2020.

Since that, he has not looked back and is now firmly cemented as the club's number one alongside being club captain.

Whilst not being the most valuable player, you feel it is hard to put a number on Bachmann.

His value to the side comes in the form of experience and love for the club, which, at £1.9 million, you feel is wildly understated.

Colombian born, Yaser Asprilla has been seen as a starlet for an inconsistent Watford side in the past couple of years. Having signed from his home-town club Envigado at just 18-years-old, many would have expected the versatile forward to take longer to break into the side.

This couldn't have been further from the truth, as he played 1500 minutes in a stirring debut season. Watford's number 18 has continued to make significant strides this year and has impressed with his knack for goals among his eye-catching dribbling ability.

With a value of £6.85 million, you feel that Asprilla will not be a player Watford retain for a long time, and that his transfer value will likely continue to rise as the years pass.

At just 21-years-old, Watford seemingly have another superstar in Kone.

Born in the Ivory Coast but representing Canada, the midfielder has already made 17 appearances for his national side, regularly starting alongside Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

After signing for the London side from MLS side CF Montreal in January 2022, the youngster has featured heavily for his side, already appearing over 60 times.

A classic box-to-box midfielder, at £9.43 million, you feel there is a chance that in the future the Hornets may receive a fee way in excess of that.

Ryan Porteous has been incredibly consistent since signing for Watford in January 2023.

A Scottish international, the defender featured more than 150 times for his youth club Hibernian and impressed many with a clear eye for a goal from centre-back.

Predominantly playing on the right side of the back three Watford employ, he gives his all for the shirt and clearly has a good bond with the new head coach, Tom Cleverley.

At a cost of just £200,000 plus add-ons, the defender has showcased that he is worth well in excess of that and the future could hold a significant transfer fee for the player, who is currently valued at £2.57 million.

Having signed permanently from Belgian club KAA Gent in January, the Georgian midfielder has impressed with his superb dribbling ability and ball retention, similar to that of national team compatriot, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Having been bought for around £2.5 million, his transfer value is currently under that, but Watford will hope that he can continue to build on what has been a decent start.

At just 24-years-old, he has plenty of development still to do, and his superb record for Georgia will bring hope, having provided eight assists and bagged eight goals in 23 appearances.

Translating this form to club level would look like an incredible buy for the Hornets, and that transfer value would begin to rise significantly in future years.