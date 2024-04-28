It has been a turbulent season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

The R's made a poor start to the campaign, resulting in the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth in late October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Marti Cifuentes.

Cifuentes has done an outstanding job at Loftus Road to guide his side away from the relegation zone, and the Hoops have been one of the form sides in the division in the second half of the season.

The R's survival bid was boosted by a number of shrewd January signings, and with finances likely to be tight, Cifuentes will be hoping for similarly smart recruitment this summer.

Queens Park Rangers - January 2024 signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Michael Frey Royal Antwerp Permanent Lucas Andersen AaB Permanent Isaac Hayden Newcastle United Loan Joe Hodge Wolves Loan

There will be plenty of incomings at the club in the summer, but there could also be some outgoings, and the Hoops may be vulnerable to losing some of their key players.

With that in mind, we looked at the market value of the R's five best players.

Jimmy Dunne - £2.2 million

Defender Dunne joined the R's from Burnley in July 2021, and he has been a regular throughout his time at the club.

Dunne has played much of his football for the Hoops at centre-back, but he has thrived since being moved to a right-back role by Cifuentes in February, and he has played a key role in his side's survival push.

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but the R's do have the option to extend for a further year, and given his recent performances, it seems certain they will trigger that.

Blackburn Rovers were said to be keen on Dunne in January, and he could attract further interest this summer, so the Hoops will be keen to tie him down to an extension.

Dunne's current market value is £2.2 million, but if he can maintain his current performance levels, that is likely to increase over the coming years.

Sam Field - £2.8 million

Midfielder Field initially joined the R's on loan from West Bromwich Albion in February 2021 before making the move permanent that summer.

Field started every game in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 48 appearances, and he was named both fans' and players' player of the season.

The 25-year-old was linked with Fulham and Crystal Palace last January, but he remained at Loftus Road, and he put pen-to-paper on a new contract with the Hoops in March.

Field's current market value is £2.8 million, but after securing his future, the R's will not need to worry about losing him this summer.

Chris Willock - £1.6 million

Midfielder Willock arrived at Loftus Road from Benfica in October 2020 for £750,000, and he has been worth every penny of that transfer fee.

Willock was the R's second-highest scorer last season with six goals, while he also registered two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

The Hoops managed to keep hold of Willock in the summer amid reported interest from Rangers and Middlesbrough, but he surprisingly found himself out of favour under Ainsworth at the start of the season.

Willock was brought back into the team following Cifuentes' arrival, and he has gone on to play a crucial role in his side's survival bid, providing goals and creativity.

However, Willock is out of contract in the summer, and while he has a market value of £1.6 million, the R's could be set to lose him for free.

Ilias Chair - £6 million

Midfielder Chair joined the R's from Belgian side Lierse in January 2017, and he has established himself as one of the best players in the Championship in recent years.

Despite his side's struggles last season, Chair enjoyed another excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances, and he was part of the Morocco squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022.

Chair endured a tough start to the season under Ainsworth, but he has been incredibly influential under Cifuentes, scoring some vital goals in his side's battle against the drop.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with Leicester City and Leeds United, and Birmingham City and Trabzonspor reportedly had bids rejected for him during the winter transfer window.

Chair is likely to attract interest once again this summer, but much could depend on the outcome of his appeal against his conviction in a Belgian court for assaulting a truck driver.

With a market value of £6 million, Chair is undoubtedly the club's most sellable asset, and while they will be desperate to keep hold of him, they could cash in on him this summer in order to raise funds.

Lyndon Dykes - £1.7 million

Striker Dykes joined the R's from Livingston in August 2020, and while he is not prolific, he has become a crucial player for the club.

Dykes was the Hoops' top scorer last season with eight goals, and he also provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotland international was the subject of interest from Burnley, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers in the summer, while Millwall made an bid of around £2 million for the 28-year-old, but he ended speculation over his future when he signed a new contract to keep him at Loftus Road until 2026 in June.

Dykes has struggled in front of goal this season, so it seems unlikely he will attract the same level of interest this summer, but with a market value of £1.7 million, his sale could bring in some useful funds for the club.