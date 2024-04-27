Highlights Norwich City's young stars, like Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent, have significant market value due to their talent and contract longevity.

Norwich City currently boast some bright young stars, who would likely attract significant sums of money if they were to be put on the market.

From Josh Sargent to Jonathan Rowe, the talent inside Carrow Road currently is exciting and would prove costly for any external clubs interested in acquiring their services.

Transfermarkt is an online football database that, among other statistics and data, provides estimated valuations for players based on various factors including age, marketing value and performance, among other factors.

Here, FLW uses that database to assess the estimated value of five of Norwich's current best players...

Gabriel Sara - £13.8m

One of the key names at Carrow Road this season has been Gabriel Sara, currently one of the top scorers and assist providers for David Wagner's side.

His creativity has been directly involved in over 20 goals for the Canaries throughout this campaign, and he has been off the pitch for just a handful of minutes in the Championship this season.

Still aged just 24, with a contract that runs until 2026, with a club option for an extra year, all those factors combine to create his hefty Transfermarkt valuation. It would likely take a mind-blowing offer to see him move elsewhere.

Josh Sargent - £10.4m

Despite missing a substantial portion of this season through an ankle injury, Josh Sargent has still stormed to the top of the goal-scoring charts for Norwich this season.

The 24-year-old is a key attacking outlet and a US international which, combined with his contract that runs until 2028, creates significant value in him as a player.

He is another that would leave a gaping hole at Carrow Road were he to depart, meaning a significant bid would need to be tabled to get Norwich talking in reality.

Jonathan Rowe - £6m

One of the breakout stars of the 2023/24 season for Norwich has been Jonathan Rowe, with the 20-year-old contributing heavily with goals predominately from the wing for the Canaries.

Although he had racked up senior appearances prior to this season, this campaign has been the first to see him really stamp his mark on the first team, with his performances this term undoubtedly adding significant value.

Rowe's rise before this season, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Norwich City 18 0 1 Norwich City U21 31 11 7 Norwich City U18 31 12 3

Rising through the ranks at Norwich, it is a testament to their academy system that they have managed to create such a valuable star, and the figure currently attached to his name might be even higher were it not for his current contract expiring next summer.

The upcoming transfer window could be a big one in terms of Rowe's future, but substantial sums will likely be involved if any move is made.

Jack Stacey - £2.4m

The Canaries picked up Jack Stacey on a free transfer from Bournemouth last summer, and it seems to have been a shrewd bit of business from Norwich based on his performances so far.

He has barely missed a minute of football down the right flank of the defensive unit this season and has even chipped in with some assists.

His £2.4m valuation from Transfermarkt is significant considering the club picked him up for nothing and is a decent sum considering he is already in the peak years of his career.

Kenny Mclean - £800k

Just as important, but from the centre of the park, is Norwich's captain this season, Kenny Mclean, who has been a key figure all season at the base of the Canaries midfield, also playing almost every minute available in the Championship.

At 32 years old, Mclean still has plenty to give, but his age does count against him in terms of his market value, which is why such an important figure has the lowest valuation on this list.

That won't matter to him or the Canaries' fans though, as the leader is far more important in terms of what he can offer the club than the money he might be able to bring in.