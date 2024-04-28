Highlights Hayden Carter has been solid at the back for Blackburn, but injuries have limited his playing time. Valued at €2.5million.

This has not exactly been a season that many connected with Blackburn Rovers will want to remember.

Going into the campaign, those at Ewood Park will have been hoping to build on last season, when they only missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs on goal difference.

However, things have not worked out like that, and instead, the club are ending this season, fighting to avoid relegation to League One.

But while a number of players have underperformed for Blackburn this season, there have been some who have still impressed.

With the summer transfer window looming though, that may attract attention from elsewhere, especially if they are relegated this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the value - according to Transfermarkt - of Blackburn Rovers' five best players, right here.

5 Hayden Carter

Carter has missed a significant portion of this season due to injury, but has previously established himself as a vital member of the backline at Ewood Park.

Indeed, Blackburn have for the most part looked more solid defensively this season when Carter has been fit and available to play.

Meanwhile, his form has previously seen Premier League clubs credited with an interest in him. he does though, have three years remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, and as such, he is currently deemed to be worth €2.5million (£2.16million).

4 Joe Rankin-Costello

Another player Blackburn have been forced to do without due to injury this season is Joe Rankin-Costello.

Again, it has been the case that they have generally looked a stronger team when he has been in it, both for the control he provides deep, and the attacking intent that he is starting to show more of again.

Last season in particular saw him come up with important goals, and he too has a contract until the summer of 2027. As a result, Rankin-Costello is valued at €1.2million (£1.03million).

3 Scott Wharton

Like the previous two on this list, Wharton has come through the Blackburn academy to become a key player in the club's first-team in recent years.

While younger brother Adam is thriving in the Premier League after his big money winter move from Rovers to Crystal Palace, back at Ewood Park, the centre back has been producing some of his best performances for some time.

That has helped to give the Lancashire club a chance of avoiding relegation, and as another with a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season, he is valued at €2.2million (£1.9million).

2 Sondre Tronstad

Signed on a free transfer back in the summer following his departure from Vitesse Arnhem, Sondre Tronstad has proved a bargain for Blackburn.

His experience, tenacity and physicality have been just what the club were looking for in the centre of midfield, with the Norwegian becoming a leader in that area of the pitch for the club, while also largely performing to a level not consistently shown by most of his teammates.

Having signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park at the start of this season, the 28-year-old is valued at €2million (£1.72million).

1 Sammie Szmodics

There is a good chance that without Sammie Szmodics, Blackburn Rovers would already have been relegated from the Championship this season.

After a fairly solid debut campaign with the club last time around, the current season has seen the attacking midfielder reach incredible new heights. He has already scored more than 30 goals in all competitions for the club, while his work rate and desire also sets an example for his teammates to follow.

It is no surprise to see speculation around his future is already emerging ahead of the summer. However, he signed a new contract with Blackburn back in November until the summer of 2026, that also includes the option to extend by a further 12 months. The club are therefore in a strong position to respond to offers for Szmodics, who is currently valued at €4.5million (£3.88million).