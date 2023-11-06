Highlights Norwich City's poor run of form has left them in a desperate position, sitting in 17th place in the Championship table.

Norwich City are one side in desperate need of a change in fortunes as we near towards the crucial festive period of the Championship campaign.

Having started the season in red-hot form after going unbeaten in their first four league games, added to two victories in the EFL Cup, David Wagner's side are a million miles away from the confident and expressive side they showed themselves to be in those early weeks of the season.

How have Norwich City reached such a low point?

Since a convincing 4-0 away win at Huddersfield Town on August 26th, the Canaries have only accumulated seven points from a possible 33, which has lost them ground on the teams that have already shown capabilities of maintaining a play-off push this season.

At present, Preston North End are the side that occupy sixth position, and Norwich sit eight points behind Ryan Lowe's side, and just seven above Rotherham United in the relegation zone.

It's no surprise that the Carrow Road faithful are voicing their discontent at the moment, as much more was expected of their side after a dismal first season back in the second tier, where they finished 13th - seven points behind the final play-off place.

Norwich's woes continue

Wagner's men had the chance to turn their bad form around on Sunday but were completely outclassed on home turf by Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers side.

Norwich have showed so many signs of mental fragility in recent weeks, especially after throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at Sunderland prior to this game, and their confidence was further shot just minutes into this encounter as Tyrhys Dolan slammed home an effort past George Long after just four minutes, before Sammie Szmodics doubled the advantage nine minutes later after the Canaries backline was left exposed.

Rovers' third goal was also a defensive calamity from Wagner's point of view, as Szmodics was given the freedom of the pitch to eventually pick out Dolan, and after a neat ball to Joe Rankin-Costello, Szmodics converted his second after the ball was flashed back across goal.

Despite having 21 attempts, Norwich rarely threatened Leopold Wahlstedt even when Scott Wharton was given his marching orders, and Gabriel Sara's fourth goal in seven games was a mere consolation.

Kenny McLean's honest assessment

As is the case when a side hits a baron run of form, a majority of anger is directed in the manager's direction, which was more than shown at full-time at Carrow Road on Sunday.

However, Norwich stalwart Kenny McLean was brutally honest in his own assessment of the game post-match, stating that not all was down to Wagner.

"The manager can't carry (responsibility for) all that. We work on a shape throughout the week, work on how we play, and then when something goes wrong we just don't react to it well enough," McLean told the BBC.

"We need to get together as a team, be hard to break down, but we continue to be so open at times. We're trying to press and go after teams, especially here at home, but we're being exposed at times and that's not down to the manager, that's down to us on the pitch."

"The reaction (of the fans) tells a story and we're responsible for that,"

"People are showing their frustrations and rightly so because it's not acceptable," the midfielder continued.

Where do Norwich City go from here?

Norwich City's Next Five Games Home / Away Cardiff City Away Queens Park Rangers Home Watford Away Bristol City Away Preston North End Home

The next game against Cardiff City could prove to be a make-or-break encounter for the German head coach as pressure continues to mount.

If they were to lose in South Wales, many would see the November international break as a logical time to part ways and find a replacement ahead of crucial fixtures against QPR and Watford sides who have also struggled for form so far this season.