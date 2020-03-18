Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘The man who has been self-isolating for about three years’ – These Birmingham City fans react to player footage

Published

1 min ago

on

Birmingham City’s Cheick Keita is the latest footballer to take to social media to share his effort in the loo roll challenge.

With the EFL postponing games until April 3 at the earliest, most players have been sent home and they are having to find different ways to avoid boredom.

And, one has been the loo roll challenge, with footballers from all levels taking to Twitter trying to do kick-ups with a toilet roll – with Keita joining in this evening.

The left-sider has not played for Blues at all this season and rarely makes the match day squad, with Pep Clotet clearly not a major fan.

Having spent the past few years out on loan, whilst not establishing himself as a regular prior to that either, it’s fair to say some fans had forgotten all about the former Entella man, although many want him to be given a chance.

QUIZ: Can you name the club these 14 ex-Birmingham City players are playing for now?

1 of 14

Do you know where former midfielder Callum Reilly is playing now?

So, this update from the club brought plenty of responses from the support and here we look at some of the comments…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The man who has been self-isolating for about three years’ – These Birmingham City fans react to player footage

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: