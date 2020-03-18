‘The man who has been self-isolating for about three years’ – These Birmingham City fans react to player footage

Birmingham City’s Cheick Keita is the latest footballer to take to social media to share his effort in the loo roll challenge.

With the EFL postponing games until April 3 at the earliest, most players have been sent home and they are having to find different ways to avoid boredom.

And, one has been the loo roll challenge, with footballers from all levels taking to Twitter trying to do kick-ups with a toilet roll – with Keita joining in this evening.

The left-sider has not played for Blues at all this season and rarely makes the match day squad, with Pep Clotet clearly not a major fan.

Having spent the past few years out on loan, whilst not establishing himself as a regular prior to that either, it’s fair to say some fans had forgotten all about the former Entella man, although many want him to be given a chance.

So, this update from the club brought plenty of responses from the support and here we look at some of the comments…

If it ain't on a pitch an your wearing the blue an white……… Might as well take them skills to a brazilian beach mate……. ☹️ Means sod all 🤔 👀 😤 KRO 👊 #justsayin #jeeeze — gilbert gayle (@59featuring4an8) March 18, 2020

The man who's been self-isolating for about 3 years — dale (@zdpj_) March 18, 2020

Can we actually get him playing next season, or whenever we play 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ryan (@OutrageousOdin) March 18, 2020

Let’s see him playing!! Give him more than 2 games a season! And a new contract. — Andrew Purcell (@Andrew_purcell) March 18, 2020

Why is this kid not in the squad!!? — Lee (@InTheMixDJ1) March 18, 2020

Get him playing then — Matthew McCarthy (@Mj_McCarthy3) March 18, 2020