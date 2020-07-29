Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘The man never learns’ – Many Leeds United fans tear into Thomas Frank after bold play-off prediction

Published

9 mins ago

on

Thomas Frank is “100% sure” that Brentford will win tonight, as the Bees prepare to take on Swansea City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash.

Frank’s side head into tonight’s clash in West London trailing by a goal to nil, following Sunday’s defeat to the Swans in South Wales.

Andre Ayew missed a penalty for Steve Cooper’s side shortly before Rico Henry was controversially shown a straight red card for Brentford shortly after – a decision that has since been overturned.

But Ayew made amends and struck for the Swans on 82 minutes, to give them a one-goal advantage heading into tonight’s second leg.

It’s fair to say that Frank is in a confident mood ahead of tonight’s clash, though, with the 46-year-old admitting that he is “100% sure” his side will emerge as victors following a frustrating evening on Sunday.

Via the Sky Bet Championship’s official Twitter account, he said: “I promise you that the irritation and the determination in the dressing room is so high that we will come flying out on Wednesday.

“I’m 100% sure we’re going to win that game.”

Plenty of Leeds United fans have reacted to the comments made by Frank – a man they have had history with, following the Dane’s comments in February.

Frank previously insisted that Leeds “fear” Brentford in the race for automatic promotion, but in the end, it was the Bees who missed out, with West Brom beating them to second place.

Here’s what they had to say…


