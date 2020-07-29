‘The man never learns’ – Many Leeds United fans tear into Thomas Frank after bold play-off prediction

Thomas Frank is “100% sure” that Brentford will win tonight, as the Bees prepare to take on Swansea City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final clash.

Frank’s side head into tonight’s clash in West London trailing by a goal to nil, following Sunday’s defeat to the Swans in South Wales.

Andre Ayew missed a penalty for Steve Cooper’s side shortly before Rico Henry was controversially shown a straight red card for Brentford shortly after – a decision that has since been overturned.

But Ayew made amends and struck for the Swans on 82 minutes, to give them a one-goal advantage heading into tonight’s second leg.

It’s fair to say that Frank is in a confident mood ahead of tonight’s clash, though, with the 46-year-old admitting that he is “100% sure” his side will emerge as victors following a frustrating evening on Sunday.

Via the Sky Bet Championship’s official Twitter account, he said: “I promise you that the irritation and the determination in the dressing room is so high that we will come flying out on Wednesday.

“I’m 100% sure we’re going to win that game.”

Plenty of Leeds United fans have reacted to the comments made by Frank – a man they have had history with, following the Dane’s comments in February.

Frank previously insisted that Leeds “fear” Brentford in the race for automatic promotion, but in the end, it was the Bees who missed out, with West Brom beating them to second place.

Here’s what they had to say…

Fighting talk from Frank doesn’t work…he made the same mistake prior to the Leeds match as we were on a bad run and we drew…it triggered our form that won us the title!! He needs to learn to stay quiet… — Steve Curran 💙🏆💛 (@curran_steve) July 29, 2020

Swansea’s team talk done before they even get there 😂 — Daniel (@HopperLUFC_) July 29, 2020

This is what really irritates me about Frank. It’s just a total lack of class. Hopefully @SwansOfficial will react in the same way @LUFC did to his trash talking and dominate the game (and win). — Jezaldinho (@Jezaldinho) July 29, 2020

Anyone else really want Swansea to knock them out? — ash 🏆 (@ash30lufc) July 29, 2020

When is this guy gonna learn. Keep your mouth shut Thomas. You are putting far too much pressure on your players already. Keep quiet, do your talking on the pitch. — Tony LUFC 🏆 (@Tonylufc28) July 29, 2020

Another team talk sorted! The man never learns! #Brentfordfc #lufc — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) July 29, 2020

i hope they lose , the man is the most cocky person ever — lufcdanny🏆 (@DannyFisher583) July 29, 2020

The polar opposite of Bielsa 😁 Good luck #brentfordfc, you'll need it after that display 🙄 — OnOnOn to EPL 🏆 💙💛🤍 (@WhinmoorWhite) July 29, 2020

Oh dear, after the @lufc comment earlier in the season, he should have known better … — No Filters (@NoFilters56) July 29, 2020