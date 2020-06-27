Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘The man is clueless’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to key figure after Luton defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Swansea City’s top six hopes suffered a blow as they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town today.

The Swans produced a poor performance in front of the opposition goal and lacked creativity in the final third as the Welsh side slipped down to 10th after the defeat.

James Collins was the man who netted the winner, and it meant that Swansea’s inconsistent form in the Championship continued as they once again struggled to find a way through a side near the bottom of the table.

Steve Cooper has been impressive throughout his first season in charge, although his inability to change to a plan B has seen frustrations start to rise within the Swans fan base.

They are still just four points off the Championship play-off places, and with seven games left they have a great chance of getting in that top-six if they can manage a couple of victories in quick succession.

Here’s how Swansea fans reacted to the manager after the defeat to Luton…

Can you get 100% in this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The man is clueless’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to key figure after Luton defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: