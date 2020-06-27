‘The man is clueless’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to key figure after Luton defeat

Swansea City’s top six hopes suffered a blow as they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town today.

The Swans produced a poor performance in front of the opposition goal and lacked creativity in the final third as the Welsh side slipped down to 10th after the defeat.

James Collins was the man who netted the winner, and it meant that Swansea’s inconsistent form in the Championship continued as they once again struggled to find a way through a side near the bottom of the table.

Steve Cooper has been impressive throughout his first season in charge, although his inability to change to a plan B has seen frustrations start to rise within the Swans fan base.

They are still just four points off the Championship play-off places, and with seven games left they have a great chance of getting in that top-six if they can manage a couple of victories in quick succession.

Here’s how Swansea fans reacted to the manager after the defeat to Luton…

Everything we have come to expect from a Steve Cooper side at home. No identity, no pattern to play and zero idea how to influence games — Ian Roberts (@ianroberts52) June 27, 2020

Get Steve Cooper out — Kieran Pritchard (@keyrunprichud) June 27, 2020

Steve cooper ever heard of a high press or wa mush — Cameron Boe (@CameronBoe2) June 27, 2020

Are any swans fans even remotely surprised by that? Last week the exception, this week the norm. Tactically inept, too predictable. The really worrying thing is that despite this scenario repeating itself several times this season, Cooper is not leaning. Time for a change? #Swans — Rich (@richyrichjack) June 27, 2020

Cooper has not convinced me at all this season. Think he could be in some trouble #Swans — Are you the Ref? (@OfficialRTC) June 27, 2020

We were screaming out for creativity in that match and Yan Dhanda didn’t even come on. Honestly can’t believe Cooper’s decision making there… #Swans pic.twitter.com/QJ2yWIAGiA — Rhys 🦢 (@SCFC_Rhys2) June 27, 2020

I’m sorry but Cooper has got to go, the man is clueless. #swans — FI_Wales (@FI_Wales) June 27, 2020